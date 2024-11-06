Mobilized for the fight, Operation Honey Badger strengthens readiness

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The 87th Civil Engineer Squadron recently organized and participated in Operation Honey Badger between Oct. 20-25, 2024, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. A total of 11 different Civil Engineer Air Force specialties came together to test and hone their skills while operating in an austere environment.



OHB reflected the shift in focus toward the pacific theater. Tasking Airmen to confront an enemy using a jungle environment, creation and maintenance of helicopter landing zones, manning defensive fighting positions as well as operating heaving equipment to level the intended runway.



“OHB is a field training exercise testing our skills for future conflicts,” said Staff Sgt. Alec Bacon, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron, pavements and equipment supervisor.



In the era of Great Power Competition, JB MDL is focused on heightening mission readiness and interoperability -- ensuring deployers are equipped with the necessary skills to perform any mission set even if it falls outside of their primary duties.



Through joint partners OHB implemented several training scenarios.

U.S. Navy Reserve Fixed Wing Logistics Squadron 64 provided air transportation for personnel and equipment to Naval Support Activity Lakehurst. From there the unit rucked three and a half miles to a designated location where they establish a base of operations.



The mission scenario of the exercise was clear: rebuild the landing zone. Members were tasked with ensuring the landing zone was stable enough to support a C-130 to make several touch-and-go landings.



“The Dirt Boys and Explosive Ordinance Disposal negotiated with the host nation for the equipment we used,” Airman Melvin Owens, 787th Civil Engineer Squadron Execution Support. “Everyone available helped established the flight line, most of us aren’t Dirt Boys but we were working together to do the job.”



OHB was primarily comprised of personnel who have not participated in a field training exercises before, giving them vital experience in a controlled environment.



“The New Jersey Army National Guard 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion provided an equipment resupply via helicopter, performing sling load operations on the fabricated HLZ ,” said Tech. Sgt. Moises Gonzalez, 87th EOD, logistics chief. “Marine Aircraft Group 49 used their attack helicopters to simulate an attack on our members, thus testing the OHB team’s reaction to fire and alternate courses of action.”



OHB isolated the participants from higher-level decision makers, empowering flexible moment to moment decision making via team leads.

“Our intent is to continue conducting and improving field training exercises such as these on a semi-annual basis; by training how we fight, we can continue sharpening our skills and adjust to anything that comes our way,” Gonzalez said. “Members from all AFSCs and ranks stepped up during this exercise, and we could not be prouder of all they accomplished.”

