USS Tucson Sailors visit DM and namesake city

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - The 355th Training Squadron hosted six U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Tucson, and gave them access to the Full Mission Trainer flight simulators used for A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot training on Nov. 5, 2024.

The Sailors visited their vessel’s namesake city from its home port of Naval Station Pearl Harbor, HI.

“Since its commissioning, the families and crew of the USS Tucson have been supported by the all volunteer USS Tucson 770 Club and the ‘namesake’ relationship has been recognized as one of the best in the Navy,” said Mr. Ben Buehler Garcia, 770 Club vice president. “With such a huge geographical separation from their namesake city, it is very valuable for these crew members to learn and appreciate what a significant impact Davis-Monthan has in their adopted hometown.”

During their visit to DM, the Sailors met with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 355th TRS and spoke with them about their respective missions before the FMT. The FMT is a replica of an A-10 cockpit with a 360-degree field-of-view projected visual display system that provides a concurrent, combat realistic environment for pilot training in the 355th TRS.

The USS Tucson crew’s visit provided an opportunity for Sailors and Airmen to network and build connections between service members.

“Two separate branches share much in common; a high tempo of deployment, extended periods of separation and an honorable tradition of protecting our nation no matter where and when they are called, ” said Buehler Garcia. “These visits create a unique opportunity for two forces who don't normally directly interact to learn more about each other’s missions and reinforce that they are one team, one fight.”

