NSWCDD Dam Neck Activity employee selected for NAVSEA NEXTGEN Leadership Program

By Carlee MacPherson, NSWC Dam Neck Activity Public Affairs



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Christin Rogers, acquisition specialist at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA), was named one of thirty-eight individuals selected for the Fiscal Year 2025 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation (NEXTGEN) Leadership Program.



The NAVSEA NEXTGEN Leadership Program is phase one of a three-part leadership development continuum, specifically designed for civilian employees in the GS-7 through GS-11 (or equivalent) pay scale. The goal of the program is to further mission readiness through the cultivation of future leaders. Rogers and her peers, all of whom work within the enterprise, will spend the next year working on this blended-learning course in order to better understand leadership skills, especially as they apply within NAVSEA.



“Having the knowledge of what else the enterprise is doing is really value added,” said Cmdr. Christina Carino, commanding officer, NSWCDD DNA. “For anyone to go and not only strengthen themselves as a leader and learn more about themselves, but also see how others in the organization are doing it and to learn more about the organization across the board is a win-win, because it just makes the organization stronger as a whole.”



Rogers has worked at NSWCDD DNA for the last two years, bringing new ideas and improvements to the command through her knowledge of contracts and acquisitions.



“I’ve been fortunate to work with Christin,” recalled Dennis “DJ” Cochran, deputy director, NSWCDD DNA. “I’m very impressed with her—she has so much potential and I think she’s going to grow. Her skill set is unique, and she was a great hire for [the Intelligence & Cyber Technology Division].”



Rogers began her time in government service four years ago, after leaving a 20-year career in private education.



“I didn’t know anything about contracts, but I knew I wanted to work hard, and I appreciate learning,” said Rogers. “Coming into the government with a psychology degree, and learning about disabilities and private tutoring and testing, I had no idea what skills I would be able to utilize.”



Despite entering the contracts department with no experience, Rogers has applied her knowledge of law, written communication, and comprehension in an effort to excel in her new position. She has since proven that a willingness to learn and a drive to succeed can take you far.

“Christin in particular is very organized,” said John Mello, Intelligence & Cyber Technology division head. “She’s created products just in her last year here that are leaps and bounds ahead of what someone who’s been here for thirty years has seen.”



“Christin is always very focused in implementing better ways to do things,” added Linda Estepa, Intelligence Systems branch head. “She’s a risk taker and very forward thinking, which most would avoid for fear of failure; but she is open to new ideas and takes risks in order to move forward.”



Along with the demands of her position, Rogers also finds time to seek improvement for the Command through her work with the NEXTGEN Connect Group and the Command Resiliency Team.



“What those opportunities have allowed me to do is work within a group setting with deliverables in mind,” notes Rogers. “We leverage everyone’s input and have group discussions. We have everyone’s interest in creating a good working environment in mind. The opportunity to focus on that and not just day-to-day tasking…has given me the appreciation for what a successful team looks like. It could be easily applied to our mission-specific technical requirements and what our command requires.”



Rogers and the other program participants began the course in October and will conclude their work September 2025.

