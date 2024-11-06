Innovation at every level: 509 FSS’s new composter

The Ozark Inn Dining Facility just got greener with the introduction of a new composter that transforms food waste into nutrient-rich compost.



The new composter is the first of its kind in the Department of Defense, able to fully compost the food waste, unlike a traditional dehydrator, which performs one phase of the process, and it is also the first of its size in the United States.



“We solicited a variety of ideas for our squadron innovation funds but we didn’t want to just enhance day to day operations,” Maj. Carissa Hoosline, 509th Force Support Squadron commander said. “We wanted to truly innovate and do something that we wouldn't normally be able to do without it.”



The composter also gives Team Whiteman the opportunity to partner with the local community.



“Not only is compost a great resource for our on base community, for folks who have home gardens or other projects, but it allows us to partner with the community off base,” Hoosline said. “We're looking to partner with schools and 4-H youth development programs to help connect us to the community even further.”



The benefit of the composter goes beyond community involvement as well.



“The composter is going to have a very positive impact on the dining facility’s mission,” Kellie Morgan, 509th Force Support Squadron budget analyst said. “Everything from food scraps to meal prep, expired foods, and leftovers from customers will be made into usable compost.”



She said this will save the base money on waste disposal as opposed to just throwing food waste away. Their goal now is to get the rest of the base involved. The composter can process up to 110 pounds a day and Morgan hopes to eventually meet that daily from the dining facility and from other base residents using the composter.



The introduction of the new composter at the Ozark Inn Dining Facility continues Whiteman’s march toward sustainability by transforming food waste into valuable compost that base residents can use while also strengthening ties with the local community through new partnerships.

