Timeless Traditions: Dover Dignified Transfer Teams

Marines at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., have the solemn duty of conducting the dignified transfers of remains to honor Marines who have made the ultimate sacrifice.



Marine Barracks Washington is home to the three Marine Corps dignified transfer teams. These teams, made up of ten Marines each, represent different companies around the barracks: Headquarters & Service (H&S) Company, Alpha Company, and Bravo Company. While each company serves a unique mission, they all share the distinguished honor of being a part of the dignified transfer team. For some Marines, it means even more.



“It's the honor that comes with it,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gian Algarin, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the H&S Company transfer team. “It's the last time your brothers and sisters will be carried by other Marines. We always have our Marines’ backs.”



“It’s the Marine who has passed away—either in combat, during a training exercise, or in any way—being carried honorably and diligently to their last resting place,” said Algarin, a Lorton, Virginia native.



The Marines who make up these transfer teams pour their lives and souls into this monumental duty. This commitment is evident not only in how they carry themselves, but also through the hours of practice they invest in this honor day in and day out.



“For an actual transfer or practice in Dover, it's almost an all-week commitment. Early mornings starting at 8 a.m. and going until 8 p.m. for the whole week,” said Algarin who also serves as the company’s logistics clerk. “For weeks without upcoming practices, we spend about two and a half hours a day practicing. It's a lot of time in the gym, getting our bodies and minds stronger.”



It is crucial for these Marines to be fit and ready to transfer their fallen brothers and sisters at any time. With countless hours spent as a team carrying practice caskets and preparing in the gym, these Marines hold their duty in high regard and will do whatever it takes to answer the call for their fellow Marines.



“My team has shown me their dedication, and they know what they’re doing. They all understand their roles. If one person is not ready, then we’re all not ready,” Algarin said as he thought of this team. “I have full belief and honor in my guys that we can go out and execute the mission we need to.”



Emotions can run high when carrying out a duty of this magnitude. These fallen Marines are someone's brother, sister, son, or daughter. It is imperative that the Dover Transfer Team holds themselves to the highest standard to honor not only these Marines, but also their loving families.



“I remember at my first transfer, when we picked up the first casket. I used all of my strength to carry it,” Algarin said, recalling his first experience. “As we were walking, I heard a little girl say, ‘Daddy!’ and it broke my heart. It was real. I understood everything that was happening. I understand why we put so much time and effort into this; it means so much to their families.”

