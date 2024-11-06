301st EOD Team Enhances Readiness with Training

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS—The 301st Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team conducted training at the EOD range located on Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth.



The training on Oct. 30 focused on counter-improvised explosive device (IED) tool use, a crucial part of EOD operations. NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer Capt. Beau Hufstetler participated in the exercises and successfully detonated an explosive, showcasing the effectiveness of the tools being tested. He said, “Training like this is vital for ensuring the safety and readiness of our personnel. It underscores our commitment to excellence and preparedness.”



Master Sgt. Ryan Tennyson, 301st EOD flight superintendent, leads the flight and oversees operations, training, resources, and administration. He explained that the demonstration allowed the team to showcase tools they aim to use beyond the proficiency range, with the goal of gaining approval for use in the secured training area.



The tools demonstrated included the percussion actuated neutralizer, which resembles a shotgun and is used primarily for safely disarming IEDs. Another tool showcased was the demolition system, remote and time (DSRT), a remote firing device consisting of a transmitter and receiver used for the controlled detonation of explosives.



Additionally, the improvised water bottle charge, heavily utilized by EOD technicians during recent wars, was demonstrated. This charge is used to safely open packages and containers or to render an IED safe. It can also unearth suspicious items buried a few inches underground.



“The acquisition of these tools significantly enhances our readiness and preparedness for potential threats,” said Tennyson. “By equipping our team with advanced technology, we can safely and effectively disarm or destroy explosive devices. These tools improve our ability to gather critical information, make informed decisions quickly, and minimize the risk of injury or death. With these advancements, we are better equipped to respond to threats and protect lives and property. We've adapted these tools to meet evolving challenges, ensuring we remain at the forefront of EOD operations.”



The EOD team at NAS JRB Fort Worth plays a crucial role in supporting various missions, including providing support for aircraft, responding to civilian emergency response for unexploded ordnance (UXO), and identifying potential bombs in the local area. They also contribute to United States Secret Service operations for the president and vice president. Despite having a team of just 10 members, the team's mission aligns with their active-duty counterparts, who have twice the number of team members.



"Training is a vital part of our operations, conducted two days a week along with unit training assemblies and training requirements. We combine classroom and practical exercises to maintain and enhance our skills," said Tennyson. "From dynamic exercises like today's training to more low-key activities like studying foreign munitions, our training covers a wide range of scenarios."



Technical Sgt. Cory Fieseler, team leader for the demonstration, shared some of the challenges faced by EOD technicians.



“We face challenges such as time pressure, dangerous conditions, complex devices, and lack of information,” said Fieseler. “Using various tools like bomb suits, X-ray equipment, robots, disruptors, and explosives, we safely and effectively disarm or destroy improvised explosive devices. These tools are significant because they minimize the risk of injury and death, allow us to gather critical information, and improve the chances of successful disposal.”



Looking ahead, the team has outlined future training plans and objectives, contingent on the approval of the tools, to enhance their capabilities and readiness for future operations. By continually striving to improve and adapt to new threats, the 301st EOD team is prepared to respond to any challenges that arise.



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2024 Date Posted: 11.06.2024 10:30 Story ID: 484740 Location: TEXAS, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 301st EOD Team Enhances Readiness with Training, by Sandy Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.