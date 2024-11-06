FRCE Supervisor of the Year leads with emphasis on service

Photo By Samantha Morse | Fleet Readiness Center East Michael Wagoner, left, head of the Engines and Dynamic...... read more read more Photo By Samantha Morse | Fleet Readiness Center East Michael Wagoner, left, head of the Engines and Dynamic Components Branch for the Production Line Support Division in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Engineering Depot Support Team, and Anna “AJ” Lukanuski, right, lead production support engineer on the Engines Branch’s F402 team, inspect a high-pressure compressor rotor hub for an F402 engine. Wagoner recently earned the title of the command’s 2024 Supervisor of the Year for his efforts to improve productivity, efficiency and team morale by emphasizing open communication, employee empowerment and work-life balance. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – A Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) engineer recently earned the title of the command’s 2024 Supervisor of the Year for his efforts to improve productivity, efficiency and team morale by emphasizing open communication, employee empowerment and work-life balance.



Naval Aviation Systems Command (NAVAIR) recognized FRCE Supervisor of the Year Michael Wagoner and 11 other Supervisors of the Year from across the enterprise during a virtual award ceremony held Oct. 24. The 12 site winners were chosen from almost 100 nominations, including five from FRCE.



Wagoner exemplifies the type of leader who makes it possible for FRCE to provide top-tier service to the fleet while meeting the needs of the workforce through supportive mentorship and coaching, said FRCE Commanding Officer Capt. Randy J. Berti.



“As a supervisor, Michael Wagoner embodies the best of the qualities that also drive our command’s support of the warfighter, including effective communication, continuous improvement, and respect for both his teammates and our customers,” Berti said. “His accomplishment as a leader is demonstrated by the achievements of his team, and it was my great pleasure to name him FRC East’s Supervisor of the Year.”



The recognition is a huge honor, said Wagoner, who serves as head of the Engines and Dynamic Components Branch for the Production Line Support Division in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Engineering Depot Support Team at FRCE. He attributes his selection for the award to the hard work and success of his team.



“I would say even being considered for the Supervisor of the Year award is a direct reflection of the entire team, and not of me personally,” Wagoner said. “I attribute it to all the hard work and dedication they provide, because they’re the ones doing the great work.



“I take pride in how active that team is and how great they are at that job; it just motivates me to want to be better,” Wagoner continued. “Their motivation motivates the motivator – me – and makes me want to work twice as hard to provide them with what they need to succeed. They are doing the hard work; I’m just the pedestal that is holding them up, and we’re in this together. As a team, we strive to continue pushing forward and always improving. I’d definitely call this a team award, and I’m just happy to be part of this team.”



Wagoner said his focus on providing the team the tools they need to succeed is an extension of his leadership style, which he considers a servant leadership approach. Servant leadership prioritizes the needs of others over the leader's own, with the goal of improving the lives of individuals, organizations, and communities.



“My view of it is that I’m here to support the team. That’s my job. I’m here to knock out their roadblocks and help them do their jobs effectively, not to be prescriptive and tell people how to do their jobs,” Wagoner explained. “I’m passionate about being a supervisor, and I’m going to do whatever I can to help employees succeed, because our success is not individual – it has to be as a team. We all want to be successful in providing top-tier support to our internal customers on the production lines and our end users: the warfighters in the fleet.”



Production Line Support Division Director Tom Osiecki said Wagoner’s leadership ability stands out due to his ability to inspire and motivate those around him, which is an extension of his support of his team members.



“Mike connects with his team members on a personal level, fostering an inclusive environment where they feel valued,” Osiecki said. “His clear communication skills ensure that everyone is aligned with the vision and goals, while his commitment to continuous learning motivates others to pursue their own professional development. These qualities not only distinguish Mike as a leader but also cultivate a culture of collaboration and innovation within the organization.”



Other important aspects of Wagoner’s leadership style include fostering open communication on all levels of operations, empowering employees to take ownership of their jobs, and championing the work-life balance that helps employees maintain peak performance. Anna “AJ” Lukanuski, lead production support engineer on the Engines Branch’s F402 team, said she nominated Wagoner for Supervisor of the Year because these qualities stand out in everything Wagoner does as a leader.



“Communication is absolutely the thing that makes Mike the leader that he is,” Lukanuski said. “It’s not necessarily that he’s always available to talk to at a moment’s notice, but it’s how approachable he is, and how easy his personality makes it to talk to him about anything. Whether it’s about work or life, I never feel uncomfortable telling him exactly what’s going on and why. He’s just always open for conversations.”



Lukanuski said Wagoner also places trust in his employees’ abilities and allows them ownership of their responsibilities. This, in turn, allows them to find their way as they grow professionally, she said.

“He believes in our abilities and trusts us to make determinations and decisions, which is one of the most refreshing parts about his leadership style,” Lukanuski said. “It opens up the freedom for us to find out how we can best do our jobs. We have been able to feel comfortable in settling into the aspects of the work that we feel are important, and that we like to do every day.



“For example, I like to go down to work with the artisans and show them what their end items look like when complete, because they don’t always get a chance to see that. It’s not something that is required, but it’s something that I think is beneficial,” she continued. “Mike knows his employees are highly motivated and want what’s best for the organization, and so he encourages us to sink into what we’re interested in, and learn and grow and improve as engineers. He allows us the freedom to figure out what type of engineer we are, and what we want to do with that.”



Osiecki added that in addition to encouraging career and skill progression within his team members, Wagoner has experienced development himself as he continues to mature his leadership ethos.



“Mike has demonstrated professional growth as a leader within our MRO Engineering team,” Osiecki said. “His ability to navigate complex situations with decisiveness has not only improved team performance but also earned the respect of his direct reports. As he continues to refine his leadership style, Mike has emerged as a key driver of our organization’s success.”



Along with being empowered to make decisions and performing their jobs with a sense of purpose while taking care of the nation’s warfighters, Wagoner said he also wants to ensure his team members are taking care of themselves, and considers good work-life balance a key to success.



“If we can find that balance of home life and work life, you're going to be a happier employee and you're going to get so much more work done. That’s something that I really try to push, especially with the younger workforce,” Wagoner said. “We’ve got to find that balance, because when you do, you get a better employee and a better product.”



According to Osiecki, the untiring enthusiasm Wagoner shows for both his team and the mission are what makes him an outstanding supervisor.



“Mike brings a unique blend of technical expertise and unwavering dedication to our mission of supporting our warfighters. With a deep understanding of the aircraft systems he supports and an eye for detail, he ensures that our products meet the highest standards of reliability and effectiveness,” Osiecki explained. “His commitment to collaboration fosters strong relationships with both team members and MRO Production personnel, ensuring that feedback is integrated into our development process. This strong alignment with the warfighter’s needs not only improves our products, but also reinforces our commitment to providing the best possible support to those we serve.”



Wagoner said he hopes his selection as Supervisor of the Year shows that the servant leadership style and the idea of work-life balance are becoming more widely considered within the defense leadership culture, and he hopes to continue moving the dial in that direction for the long term.



“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” he said. “I love working for our warfighters, and I love the mission we support. I’ve got 25 more years here to try to make a positive impact, to make a generational impact, and that excites me. That’s why I come to work every day.”



