Sailor from Puerto Rico serves with U.S. Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command

Seaman Bryan Rodriguez-Vecchioly, a sailor from Ponce, Puerto Rico, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Rodriguez-Vecchioly, a 2017 graduate of Adventist Academic High School, joined the Navy eight months ago. Additionally, Rodriguez-Vecchioly graduated from Interamerican University in Ponce, Puerto Rico, with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.



"After graduating college, I worked in a lab making chemical solutions for eye lenses," said Rodriguez-Vecchioly. "After working there, I felt I could do more professionally. As a technical, I worked on the machines that created the lenses. I was going to join the USFA, but the jobs offered were different from what I wanted to do. I was qualified for many other jobs, including bio-engineering and pharmacist, histopathology, diagnostic imaging and other occupations. The Navy was more receptive to helping me achieve my professional dreams."



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Puerto Rico.



"I learned that patience is key," said Rodriguez-Vecchioly. "When I was in boot camp, I experienced a stress fracture in my knee. I spent 11 weeks on medical hold to allow my knee to heal. I spent five months recuperating and during that time, it was difficult to remain motivated, but resilience proved successful and now, I am serving on active duty. It's hard when you see those you started with graduating and I am still left behind. While I was in recovery, I used that time to remain focused."



Today, Rodriguez-Vecchioly serves as a logistics specialist responsible for operating financial accounting systems and managing inventories of repair parts and general supplies.



"What I like most about my job are the varieties and opportunities that I have that would help me create my military and civilian resume," said Rodriguez-Vecchioly.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Rodriguez-Vecchioly serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”



Rodriguez-Vecchioly has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"I have many goals to accomplish however, at the moment, graduating from boot camp where I spent five months is my proudest accomplishment in the Navy," said Rodriguez-Vecchioly.



Rodriguez-Vecchioly can take pride in serving America through military service.



"Serving in the Navy means being a better version of myself," added Rodriguez-Vecchioly. "This gives me a chance to see what I can become. I can be a better version of myself - a better husband, a better citizen and a great future father."

