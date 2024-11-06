VA extends visit to USAG Wiesbaden, explores recurring visits in future

Photo By Stephen Perez | Jacqueline Bolduc, a visiting Veteran Affairs Overseas Military Service Coordinators,...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Perez | Jacqueline Bolduc, a visiting Veteran Affairs Overseas Military Service Coordinators, left, welcomes Norman Hunter, a U.S. Army Veteran, at the Clay Kaserne Welcome Center in Wiesbaden Germany, Nov. 4, 2024. Bolduc, one of the two visiting coordinators on an 11-month temporary duty assignment as a VAOMSC, but normally works as a disability rater with the VA regional office in St. Petersburg, Fla. (U.S. Army photo by Stephen P. Perez) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. military veterans and their beneficiaries will now have more opportunities to meet with a VA representative in person thanks to a decision to extend their latest visit to Clay Kaserne through Nov. 8.



In coordination with Garrison Retiree Services, a team of VA Overseas Military Service Coordinators had originally planned to stay through Wednesday in support of last weekend’s Retiree Appreciation Day event.



Jacqueline Bolduc, one of the two visiting coordinators, explained that the decision was made due to high demands for appointments.



Those wanting to meet with a VA coordinator, can schedule an appointment at: https://calendly.com/va-omsc-ktown. Walk-ins are also welcome to be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Although these representatives cannot provide the full spectrum of VA services, they offer a way for retirees, U.S. veterans, transitioning service members, and their dependents to meet face-to-face with a subject matter expert. They can help with general questions, navigating claims and other VA processes, as well as provide specific resources for veterans living or working overseas.



While Bolduc herself is currently on an 11-month temporary duty assignment as a VAOMSC, she normally works as a disability rater with the VA regional office in St. Petersburg, Fla.



“[The VA’s] Pittsburgh regional office is the one who actually works the claims,” Buldoc said. “We will advise… we’ll give the forms, allow them to email us and we can check them, make corrections, and even submit them on their behalf.



“There’s not a lot of preparation that the veteran has to do because we have access to the VA system, so we can see all their VA paperwork, we can see their rating decisions, we can see their records.”



One of the biggest priorities for VA coordinators is to ensure that all veterans are aware of the VA’s Foreign Medical Program, a benefit specifically for veterans who find themselves receiving medical care in a country outside the U.S.



“It’s a reimbursement program that will only reimburse for service-connected disabilities, but it’s really easy to enroll, [and] it’s really easy to use,” Bolduc said. “It also kind of bridges a gap where maybe you have a lot of retirees out here so they’re on a fixed income and stuff, so it may allow them to get health care that they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.”



Although VA coordinators don’t normally visit USAG Wiesbaden on any regular schedule, Buldoc said the VA could potentially explore more frequent visits.



However, those hoping to speak with a VA coordinator can always schedule a phone conference anytime, using the same system to schedule any other appointment.



Still, for some, an in-person appointment is always preferred, and many veterans still travel from all around Europe to meet with a representative.



Ricardo Wilson made an 11-hour trip from Austria to attend RAD over the weekend, and stayed to meet with a VA rep as a walk in Monday.



Wilson has lived in Europe since he retired in Kaiserslautern back in 2014. He first met with VAOMSCs when he made use of the Benefits Delivery at Discharge program—a way that now allows separating or retiring service members to file for disability compensation up to 180 days before they end their service.



Wilson explained that he mostly prefers in-person appointments and didn’t mind making the trip to Wiesbaden because of all that RAD has to offer.



“I’m still a face-to-face person in a way,” Wilson said. “But being here for the RAD, it’s more than the VA, it’s Social Security… there’s community events, there’s examinations, and flu shots. So just doing telework appointments for [the VA] alone—it works—but for RAD, you get all that, so you got to be here for it.”



Michael Shepard, who retired in 1992, commuted from Frankfurt to also meet with a VAOMSC Monday.



Despite not having a better knowledge on VA resources when he separated over 30 years ago, the VA coordinators have helped walk Shepard through a lot of processes and get the help he needs with his claims.



“A lot of good information on how to do the appeal,” Shepard said. “The team is great.”



Jacquline Afflick, another VAOMSC who has been with the VA for six years, spoke about how she appreciates how much support Garrison Retiree Services has provided her team.



“Wiesbaden has been exceptionally welcoming to us being here,” Afflick said. “The volunteers here have been top notch. They make sure the veterans are where they need to be for their appointments, they make sure our schedule is booked.”



The USAG Wiesbaden Retiree Council, an organization of retirees that augments Retiree Services, plays a major role in this effort by conducting phone call reminders and assisting veterans with installation access.



Perry Mason, a USAG Wiesbaden Retiree Council representative, emphasized that their support is not only for military retirees, but also for veterans and surviving spouses as well.



This support also includes assistance with installation access for non-retiree ID cardholders. Mason said that veterans who need to come to their appointment on post can stop by the Clay Kaserne visitor center at the main gate and ask the personnel to contact the Retiree Council.



“They’ll contact the office, we’ll send someone to sign them on, and then they can come see the VA rep,” Mason said. “It’s not just retirees. This is for all veterans. Everybody who wore the uniform.”



For more information, please visit https://home.army.mil/wiesbaden/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/retirees