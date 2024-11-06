EBS-C merges key Army resource planning systems into one

The U.S. Army is rolling out its latest and greatest business system modernization program: the Enterprise Business Systems – Convergence (EBS-C).



Think of it as a corporate makeover show, but instead of a new wardrobe, the Army is getting a shiny new enterprise resource planning system. EBS-C is not just another initiative; it’s a full-blown transformation aimed at merging the Army's key logistics and financial systems into one.



Imagine trying to juggle four different ERPs — Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program, General Fund Enterprise Business System, Global Combat Support System - Army, and Logistics Modernization Program — while also keeping an eye on the battlefield. It sounds complicated, right? Well, it has been, and the Army has decided to ditch the juggling act and go for a single, cloud-based solution that’s as intuitive as a smartphone app and will increase efficiency.



The program is spearheaded by the Army’s EBS-C Multi-Functional Capabilities Team, a group of functional representatives who are basically “The Avengers” of Army logistics and finance. Their mission is to ensure the Army can operate at the speed of conflict, because who has time for slow, outdated processes and systems when the world as we know it is constantly changing?



"This isn't just about modernizing systems; it's about transforming how the Army operates,” said Bob Johnson, the Joint Munitions Command’s ERP architect. “EBS-C will standardize and integrate processes across the ammunition supply chain. Leveraging standard SAP and industry best practices will assure the Army is not just keeping up but leading the charge.



“With EBS-C, the Army will revolutionize the way the Warfighter is supported,” he added.



What exactly will EBS-C do?



Here are the four pillars of EBS-C:



1. Re-engineer business processes: The Army plans to ditch the customization that has bogged down its systems for years. Instead, commercial best practices will be adopted that are as straightforward as a “how-to” video on YouTube.



2. Streamline logistics supply chain: From the national level down to the tactical edge, EBS-C aims to make the logistics supply chain as smooth as butter. No more delayed shipments — just a well-oiled machine ready to support Soldiers around the world.



3. Authoritative financial source: EBS-C will serve as the Army's go-to source for all things financial and audit-related. Think of it as the Army’s financial guru, ensuring every dollar is accounted for and every cent is spent wisely.



4. Adaptability at the speed of conflict: In a world where conditions can change faster than a TikTok trend, EBS-C promises to be flexible enough to adapt to whatever chaos comes its way.



Change is certainly needed

If you’ve ever tried to navigate the Army’s existing ERPs, then you understand the need for a change. EBS-C is set to replace these outdated systems, making life easier for Soldiers, Civilians, and leaders. Decisions will be made quicker with real-time data. All EBS-C users will be more informed.



EBS-C is a giant leap into the future and will make the Army even more efficient. The goal is to achieve an initial rollout in Fiscal Year 2026, with complete implementation anticipated by 2032. That’s right, folks — mark your calendars!



Unlike LMP where ammunition was in the final deployment, this time it’s first in line! Retail ammunition operations will be the locations for initial release with the goal of subsuming the Standard Army Ammunition System. One small step for EBS-C, but a giant leap for the ammunition supply chain. Having EBS-C at the retail level will finally allow systems to communicate together, and it won’t stop there. EBS-C is using a new agile deployment of iterative and continuous releases to continually deliver value to the end user.



Next in line will be ammunition production, procurement, and distribution business processes. Forward-thinking individuals are needed to help reengineer, modernize, and streamline these processes. To prepare, consider the systems you use today and ask yourself, “Would the business benefit in integrating that function/system as part of the ERP? What issues could be resolved with having a single system?” Dream big, as there will be opportunities to pull in additional functions currently residing outside of the existing ERPs. Your help is needed in identifying those opportunities and supporting the business process reengineering sessions.



“EBS-C is not just a modernization program; it’s a bold step into the future of Army logistics and finance,” Johnson said. “With its focus on efficiency, adaptability, and user engagement, the Army is poised to transform how it does business.”



The next time you hear about EBS-C, remember it’s not just about numbers and logistics; it’s about empowering the men and women who don an Army uniform with the tools they need to succeed.

