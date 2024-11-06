Lebanese/Turkish native leveraged language skills in U.S. military

Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany - Born to a Lebanese father and a Greek/Turkish mother, Hussein...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | SEMBACH, Germany - Born to a Lebanese father and a Greek/Turkish mother, Hussein Hamdan’s childhood was spent in the vibrant neighborhoods of Beirut, Lebanon and Izmir, Turkey. During this time, he developed a love for languages. After successfully serving twenty-plus years in the U.S. Air Force, Hamdan currently serves as a Department of the Army civilian where he works as the staff action coordinator for Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Born to a Lebanese father and a Greek/Turkish mother, Hussein Hamdan’s childhood was spent in the vibrant neighborhoods of Beirut, Lebanon and Izmir, Turkey. During this time, he developed a love for languages.



Hamdan had always dreamed of moving to the United States and becoming an American citizen. In 1999, at the age of 17, he finally got his wish. After graduating from a French school in Beirut, and with his immigration paperwork approved, he packed his suitcase and moved to America where he lived with his uncle in Bethesda, Maryland.



Shortly after arriving in American, Hamdan’s first job was working at a McDonalds fast food restaurant. Soon after taking that job, he realized that he wanted more out of life and he knew deep down that he could put his talents and language skills to better use.



“Working at McDonald’s was a flurry of orders, the sizzle of french fries, and the unmistakable smell of burger grease that clung to me long after I clocked out,” said Hamdan. “My uncle used to joke about it, teasing me about smelling like french fries. This only served as a reminder that every step toward my dreams counted.”



Shortly thereafter, Hamdan packed up and moved to Florida where he worked several low paying jobs in retail and the hotel industry.



“I held a few jobs while studying in Florida, and before long, the idea of joining the military started to take shape in my mind,” added Hamdan. “I had a strong admiration for military service and wanted to become a naval officer. However, to my disappointment, the U.S. Naval academy in Annapolis would not wave the citizenship requirement for me to become a cadet. However, I was adamant about pursuing a military career. That is when I learned about the unique opportunities the U.S. Air Force had to offer. It was a pull that I simply could not ignore.”



After much soul searching, Hamdan finally enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2003.



“After completing basic training and technical school, I received my first assignment to Beale AFB, California,” said Hamdan. “This is where my mentor advised me to put my foreign language skills to use and attend the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California. It was at DLI that I became certified in four languages and became a member of the base honor guard unit. Being part of the honor guard allowed me to take part in statewide community events and represent the Air Force.”



In 2005, the long wait was over. Hamdan’s life-long dream came true when he became a U.S. citizen.



“In 2005, I officially became a U.S. citizen,” added Hamdan, “This was a powerful moment that reinforced my dedication to the country I had chosen to serve. During my twenty years in the Air Force, every assignment and military academic course taught me more about the world and the strength of the U.S. armed forces.”



Throughout his military career, Hamdan’s broad language skills offered him unique opportunities to be of service to several senior ranking U.S. military officers and other foreign dignitaries.



“I spoke multiple languages fluently—a skill that became invaluable to the U.S. military, especially during my assignments to eastern and western Turkey and Belgium,” added Hamdan. “Some of my most memorable moments came from translating at high-stakes meetings and bridging the gaps between senior military leaders like retired U.S. Army General Mark Milley and civilian leaders from diverse backgrounds at various NATO conferences. I was able to see first-hand how my words helped foster trust and mutual understanding in critical moments.”



After serving a successful twenty-plus year military career, Hamdan retired from the USAF at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium.



“Looking back, my time in the service was filled with moments of pride,” Hamdan added. “I had the opportunity to meet other service members from around the world and we all shared in a common mission that was greater than ourselves. To serve in the U.S. military meant everything to me. It was my way of giving back to a country that welcomed me and gave me a chance to build a new life. I wore my uniform with pride and every rank earned was a testament to hard work, resilience, and the belief that people from all backgrounds have something valuable to contribute.”



As of October 2024, Hamdan is currently a Department of the Army civilian where he serves as the staff action coordinator for United States Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe (MRC,EUR) at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.