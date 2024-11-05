USINDOPACOM Hosts Korea Military Academy Cadets

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to cadets from the Korea Military Academy during their visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2024.



Paparo emphasized the importance of leadership, morale and the strategic alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States to future leaders who will uphold the linchpin of security for mutual shared interests in the Indo-Pacific. The visit was a continuation from last month, when Paparo spoke at the KMA in the Republic of Korea and invited them to visit USINDOPACOM.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.

