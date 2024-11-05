CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii – U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and General Morishita Yasunori, commander, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, met for the first time at Camp H.M. Smith to discuss enhanced cooperation and shared strategic goals between the two forces, Nov. 4, 2024.



During the meeting, Glynn and Morishita underscored the enduring partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and Japan Ground Self Defense Force, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in maintaining regional stability and responding to emerging challenges. The meeting highlighted both leaders' commitment to the strong and resilient alliance between the U.S. and Japan, as well as their vision for future cooperation in the region.



U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. It comprises two-thirds of the Marine Corps’ active-duty combat forces, collectively known as the “Pacific Marines.” Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness. They operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day. Pacific Marines live and work alongside the joint force and like-minded allies and partners to prevent conflict, respond to crisis, and if the Nation calls, to fight and win.



-30-



For any media queries, please contact U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Communication Strategy and Operations, at marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2024 Date Posted: 11.05.2024 22:34 Story ID: 484718 Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Japanese Military Leaders Forge Stronger Ties in Pacific Meeting, by MAJ Miraquel Ridenhour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.