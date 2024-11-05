Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Hosts 51st Annual Six Star Service Salute Gala Honoring Servicemembers

    USO Six Star Salute 2024

    Photo By Pfc. Dariel J. Cortes | United States Forces Korea Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love gives a speech during the Six...... read more read more

    INCHEON, INCHEON GWANG'YEOGSI [INCH'ON-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class James Avery 

    8th Army

    Incheon, Republic of Korea – The United Services Organization honored distinguished servicemembers from the United States, Republic of Korea, and United Nations Command in its 51st annual Six Star Service Salute Gala, held this year at the Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon. This prestigious event, first introduced in 1970 by a coalition of Korean civic leaders, aims to express Korea's enduring gratitude to exemplary junior enlisted servicemembers for their dedication and service.
    This year, the USO recognized 86 outstanding servicemembers who have shown exemplary leadership potential and contributed to strengthening the alliance between the U.S. and ROK. These honored attendees, selected by their commanding officers, represent the best of emerging leaders from U.S., ROK, and UNC ranks. Each has made significant strides in fostering international friendship, collaboration, and camaraderie during their service.
    “Your commander personally chose you for your strength and character and your duty of performance. Thank you for your commitment to excellence because we need it,” said Lt. Gen. Christopher LeNeve, Eighth Army commander. “As I look across the room and look at our honorees I see future leaders. Leader development is the most important thing we do every single day, It helps us solidify our future.”
    The Six Star Service Salute is one of the most celebrated events in the USO calendar, symbolizing the deep-rooted alliance and friendship between Korea and the United States. The event underscores the contributions of servicemembers whose efforts have strengthened military alliances and fostered a unique bond between the two nations.
    “We appreciate your commitment to continuing the tradition that straightens the ROK-US alliance traditions just like tonight,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Love, United States Forces Korea senior enlisted advisor. “And [it] is an absolute honor to serve with all of you”

