NGMTC Hosts 2025 WPW/AFSAM Sniper Championships

Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Ark. – The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) will conduct the 2025 WPW/AFSAM Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Barling, Arkansas to test the skills of service members from all over the world from December 6 – 13, 2024.



Service members across 54 states and territories, and allies will execute combat marksmanship tasks during the 54th Annual Winston P. Wilson / 34th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (WPW/AFSAM) Sniper Championships at Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center, Arkansas. This world class training event offers service members from Active Duty, National Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Foreign Allies the opportunity to test basic and advanced sniper team skills in a competitive, battle-focused environment.



“This competition will test your marksmanship skills against some of the finest Snipers in the world, while building esprit de corps amongst your peers,” said Col. Kevin C. Burton, National Guard Marksmanship Training Center Commander. “These marksmanship sustainment training events have a remarkable history and foster a tremendous spirit of competition and camaraderie across the nation and around the globe.”



This year’s match attracts competitors from all 54 states and territories, and allies from as far away as the Netherlands. Throughout the week, four weapon-systems will be utilized, and each sniper team will fire more than 700 rounds during the match.



MEDIA ATTENDANCE: Media who wish to attend, please call NGMTC PAO at 501-212-4565 or send an email to ngmtcpao@gmail.com to arrange for coordination/escort onto Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center.



About Us: Established in 1968, the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) is the National Guard Home of Marksmanship. NGMTC is the National Guard Bureau’s center for managing marksmanship training courses and competitive marksmanship programs with the intent to advance small arms lethality, demonstrate National Guard marksmanship capability, and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. NGMTC serves all 54 states and territories and is located at Robinson Maneuver Training Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas. NGMTC is the headquarters for the “All Guard” competitive shooting teams: service rifle, service pistol, multi-gun, and international combat teams. The NGMTC is also home to the annual Winston P. Wilson National Championships, where guardsmen may earn the NGB Chief’s 50 Marksmanship Badge. For more information call 501-212-4565. Find us on www.facebook.com/NGMTC, www.instagram.com/ngmtc, https://ngmtc.org/, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NGMTC.

