Not Your Typical Drill Weekend: Washington National Guard Soldiers look to the past to learn about the future

U.S. Soldiers with the 144th Digital Liaison Detachment (DLD), 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, stop for a photo in front of the Little Bighorn Indian Memorial, in Billings, Montana, Oct. 19, 2024. The 144th DLD conducted a staff ride to Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument for an immersive learning experience to better understand the consequences and historical significance of this era, and as a cautionary perspective on the pitfalls of leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Goedl)

Like all Washington National Guard units, the 144th Digital Liaison Detachment (DLD) make the most of their ‘two days a month, two weeks a year’ drill time training for their unique mission: facilitating communication and coordination between Army forces, partner nations, and other organizations using digital tools and technology.



Most years, those two weeks are spent in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, participating in multiple Overseas Deployment Trainings (ODTs). This type of operational tempo rarely leaves time for training experiences not directly related to the ongoing real-world missions.



That is why U.S. Army Col. Christopher Blanco, commander of the 144th DLD, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, challenged his staff to make one of their last drills together a memorable one.



“As a cavalry officer by trade I have always wanted to visit Custer’s Last Stand and the Battle of Little Bighorn and walk the grounds,” said Blanco. “During my career, I had the dream of running a team through the Little Bighorn staff ride experience, unfortunately, the timing and resources never aligned to make that training vision a reality.”



During its October 2024 drill weekend, the 141st DLD took to the road and learned about one of the most famous battles during the western expansion of the United States, and Custer’s terrible glory at Little Big Horn.



The United States Army Center of Military History writes about the value of staff rides when unit leadership takes the time to plan and conduct it properly.



“Those who participate in these exercises bring to life, on the very terrain where historic encounters took place, examples, applicable today as in the past, of leadership, tactics and strategy, communications, use of terrain, and, above all, the psychology of soldiers in battle,” said Blanco. “I believe leaders should create chances for others to learn from historical figures. Studying the challenges faced by military leaders can reveal key insights into decision-making, organizational leadership, and navigating terrains and situations."



Coordinating with the Montana National Guard to use the Billings Armory as a base of operations for the weekend, the 141st DLD prepared for their staff walk by looking over educational materials, maps, and other resources to immerse themselves in the lives and history of the U.S. Army and Native Americans of the late 19th century. Through the planning phase, the excitement and energy around this opportunity grew.



For the staff ride, they also contacted the U.S. Cavalry School and local experts to get unique access to the Little Bighorn National Monument. While millions of visitors drive through the region and stop for a quick tour of the historic battlefield, the planners for the 144th DLD took the time and effort to align resources to make the experience a memorable one for the unit.



Guided by U.S. Army Master Sgt. Michael Herrin, with the Montana National Guard and U.S. Cavalry School, dressed in authentic 19th century U.S. Cavalry uniform, the tour took the Washington Guard members through areas the public don’t generally get to see, including the valley where six Tribal Nations camped to the hilltop and ridgelines that the 7th Cavalry rode down on June 25th, 1876. Their tour guide gave them a detailed description and explanation of how the battle began and how decision points led leadership to make fateful errors. The group even got the chance to hold period-piece replicas of the Springfield carbine Model 1873 and Colt Single Action Army revolver Model 1873.



The highlight for many of the Soldiers was listening to Herrin describe the actions at that exact ridge line on which they stood, narrating battlefield accounts of the fire coming across the terrain from Sharpshooter Hilltop. Soldiers also received a class on the weapons used by cavalry soldiers during that era, including how they were carried into battle and the typical combat load and equipment used.



After receiving instructions on loading and firing the weapons correctly, they put on the proper personal protection equipment, the only historically inaccurate part of this experience, and began loading blank rounds into the weapons systems. The experience put them directly in what it might have felt like to be a Soldier in the 7th Cavalry, engaging that key terrain nearly 149 years ago.



“I learned from the staff ride to the Battle of Little Bighorn the importance of understanding perspective and terrain in military strategy—something you can’t fully grasp through reading alone,” said Maj. Ben Huebschman, a field artillery officer with the 144th DLD.



By studying Custer’s Last Stand and the Battle of Little Bighorn, attendees gain insights into the consequences and historical significance of this era and a cautionary perspective on the pitfalls of leadership.



“The team gained insights in lessons of leadership, mission command, and decision making from the U.S. Army 7th Cavalry and Brig. Gen. George Custer,” said Blanco.



After his death, Custer was both vilified and romanticized, and his story became part of American myth and folklore. Custer’s life and legacy serve as a reminder of both the risks of unchecked ambition and the broader impacts of historical forces on individuals and cultures.



“These lessons help leaders learn from past mistakes and a staff ride provides an excellent insight to this, seeing the terrain, understanding the problem, and leadership and organizational challenges,” said Blanco. “I hope those lessons learned during this experience will travel with members of the 144th for the rest of their careers.”



For the Soldiers who participated in this staff ride to the Battle of Little Bighorn, it was more than just a drill weekend. It served as a powerful and immersive learning experience, bringing to life the complexities of military decision-making and leadership under pressure.



“Being there in person had an immense impact, highlighting the challenges of communication, the limits of leadership, and the need to adapt to unforeseen circumstances,” said Huebschman. “This experience deepened my appreciation for the complexities faced by leaders on both sides as they navigated these adversities.”



By examining the events leading up to, during, and after the battle, the 144th gained insight into the strengths and limitations of the U.S. 7th Cavalry and the combined Lakota, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho forces.



This event ended at the Native American Memorial adjacent to Last Stand Hill. This staff ride experience not only fostered critical thinking and reflection on individual leadership styles by everyone who attended but also highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the battle, serving as a case study in the complexities of character, ambition, and the weight of historical context, encouraging a more nuanced understanding of American history.