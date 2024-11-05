NRC Everett Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 241102-N-VQ841-1040 EVERETT, WA (November 2, 2024) Navy Reserve Center Everett...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 241102-N-VQ841-1040 EVERETT, WA (November 2, 2024) Navy Reserve Center Everett conducted a change of command onboard Naval Station Everett. NRC Everett currently has 21 Staff and approximately 250 Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to the command. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserves top priority is warfighting readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Soto) see less | View Image Page

EVERETT, Wa. - Navy Reserve Center (NRC) Everett conducted a change of command ceremony on November 2, 2024 onboard Naval Station Everett.



The ceremony was held in the drill hall of NRC Everett and was attended by staff, Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to NRC Everett, guests, and special guests, including Capt. Christopher Peppel, commander of Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Everett, and Capt. Kerri B. Chase, commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Alameda.



Formalities commenced with the arrival of the official party and the invocation. The master of ceremonies then introduced the off-going commanding officer, Cmdr. Claire Dyer, who delivered a heartfelt speech to the attendees.



“Anything we accomplished during my tour was done as a team and thanks to the amazing Sailors we have at NRC Everett,” said Dyer.



NRC Everett was recently recognized as NRC of the Quarter and successfully passed their command assessment with flying colors.



“It’s great to receive accolades and I’m proud of the staff for how well we did on our command assessment and winning NRC of the Quarter,” Dyer continued. “I just can’t say those were my accomplishments because those were an absolute all hands team effort.”



Dyer also provided some insight for her relief, “Cmdr. Dougherty is already a proven Commanding Officer. There’s probably not much advice I could offer that he doesn’t already know but one thing that stuck with me during this tour was this, Rear Adm. Steffen offered some great advice at Capt. Peppel’s change of command last year, ‘Assume positive intent.’ So if I

could offer one thing, I would say, trust the team and assume positive intent. They’re a great, capable, and proven team. They won’t let you down.”



The ceremony continued with the official turnover of duties and remarks from NRC Everett’s new Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jed Dougherty.



“I look forward to reprising my role as a Commanding Officer and leading NRC Everett through its next chapter,” said Dougherty. “This is a command where Sailor empowerment is the rule rather than the exception. NRC Everett Sailors have proven time and time again that they can be trusted to carry out commander’s intent through collaboration, hard-work, and critical thinking. I am proud to assume leadership of such dedicated professionals.”



Serving in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) can have its location specific challenges, but Dougherty is no stranger to the area.



“As a former resident of the greater Seattle area, returning to the Pacific Northwest (PNW) after 17 years in the Navy feels like coming home,” said Dougherty. “The culture and climate here are unique, and PNW Sailors exhibit their own special brand of creativity, toughness, and pride.”



Dougherty concluded his remarks speaking directly to his Staff and Sailors.



“I am excited to work with such a diverse and talented group of individuals with a wide array of missions,” said Dougherty. “Our reserve units perform tasks that span the entire spectrum of warfare, from providing medical care to augmenting surface combatants (and everything in between). Everett Sailors are making a real difference in the world, and it will be a privilege to

support their efforts.”



The ceremony ended with the invocation and the exit of the official party.



NRC Everett currently has 21 Staff and approximately 250 Navy Reserve Sailors assigned to the command. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide the Navy, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces with operational capabilities and strategic depth during times of peace or war. The Navy Reserves top priority is warfighting readiness.