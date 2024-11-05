Crusader of the Month: A1C Cruz Chavez

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Savannah Waters | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cruz Chavez, center, 42nd Comptroller Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Savannah Waters | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cruz Chavez, center, 42nd Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, receives the "Crusader of the Month" award from Col. Shamekia Toliver, left, 42nd Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Richard Vaden, right, 42nd ABW command chief, for his exceptional service and leadership at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., Oct. 30, 2024. The Crusader of the Month highlight recognizes outstanding members who significantly contribute to achieving Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Savannah L. Waters) see less | View Image Page

The 42nd Air Base Wing named U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cruz Chavez, 42nd Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, "Crusader of the Month" for his exceptional service and leadership at the 42nd CPTS.



The wing’s Crusader of the Month highlight recognizes outstanding members who contribute significant efforts toward Team Maxwell’s mission, vision and priorities.



Chavez is primarily responsible for providing oversight on the Officer Training School Accession process for 14,000 new officers annually, while also providing support and guidance to 42,000 active duty, reserve and civilian members, as well as students and families at Maxwell and Gunter Annex. His work directly supports Air University, the 908th Airlift Wing, Air Force Materiel Command Units, Defense Information Systems Agency and more than 40 other mission partners.



“Airman 1st Class Chavez adapts quickly to new challenges,” said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Bailey, 42nd CPTS flight chief. “The first time he witnessed an OTS briefing, he absorbed the knowledge and was prepared to lead the program as the primary briefer.”



While still in upgrade training, Chavez has proven a true expertise and attention to detail in assisting 18 onboarding sessions for 1,400 new officers, effectively reducing processing times by 50 percent compared to previous years. His ability to articulate military entitlements in an understandable format for new trainees aided in the reduction of stress during their transition into the military. Bailey expressed that Chavez’s positive attitude and work ethic made him a linchpin to the success of his flight and peers.



“Finance was definitely one of my top choices [in Air Force careers], I would not trade it for any other job,” said Chavez. “All the airmen here are great people and I think that is one of the things that makes me stay positive.”



The title of "Crusader" carries deep historical significance within the 42nd ABW. During their deployment on the Free French Island of New Caledonia in 1943, the Airmen of the 42nd Bomb Group were honored with the nickname "Crusaders" by their French allies, proudly adopting the Cross of Lorraine symbol on their B-25 Bombers. This legacy continues through the 42nd ABW.



Chavez embodies the spirit of the Crusaders through his dedication, leadership and excellence. His contributions have not only advanced the mission of the 42nd CPTS but have also left a lasting impact on the entire Air Force community here.