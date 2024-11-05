Army Greets Thousands of Visitors During NFFA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS – Last week, U.S. Army recruiters and marketing personnel engaged with thousands of students and influencers from around the country during the 2024 National Future Farmers of America (NFFA) Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 23-25, 2024 encouraging them to consider a wide range of career options available to them in the U.S. Army.



For the event, the Army fielded a large interactive area fielded by the Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU), the Army Warrior Fitness Team, the 75th Ranger Regiment, the U.S. Army Veterinarian Corps, U.S. Army Outdoor Team, the United States Army Special Operations Command, Soldiers enrolled in the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention School, as well as the 905th Military Police Detachment with their canines. Interactive attractions included a weapons simulator, photo booths, and an ID tag machine.



The NFFA convention drew about 74,000 members in 2023, and the Army returned this year to continue last year’s success and capitalize on the event to draw leads needed for recruiting. Officials estimated this year’s crowd at 70,000 people.



“I think it is a great mix,” said Brig. Gen. Sara Dudley, U.S. Army Recruiting Command Deputy Commanding General for Operations. “We have a wide representation of the different types of things that are available in the Army from a variety of different backgrounds. It’s critically important to let people understand the Army it is much more than just front-line infantry. There are a lot of opportunities to serve than what may be displayed on TV.”



Sgt. 1st Class Chris Falamang, a Soldier enrolled in the Army Recruiting Course, was at the event to help greet visitors and enjoyed the interaction with students.



“It’s a beautiful event,” Falamang said. “The NFFA and Army have a lot to offer. It brings a lot of people in from across the U.S. with a lot of different perspectives. I know that 40 percent of them after school will go on to generational farming. As far as the Army goes, we offer them as much as possible when it comes to agriculture and heavy machinery. There are some sciences they can use, especially veterinary science, on the farm.”



The convention is NFFA’s largest event each year, according to high school students Della Saxton and Coda Hoffman. The duo hail from the tri-state border of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.



“This is our first year here -- super nice exhibit,” said Saxton, who has considered joining the Army.



“It’s great to see the variety of offerings,” Hoffman said. “Everything is different.”



Hoffman is interested in agricultural science and the business side of farming, while Saxton wants to become a teacher.



“The recruiter talked with me about teaching opportunities in the Army,” Saxton said.



Staff Sgt. Mark Staffen, of the USAMU, focused on the recruiting and engagement mission as the interactive area filled each day with attendees eager to try out the unit’s virtual range.



“The USAMU’s mission out here is to support accessions with supporting lead generation and create awareness of the Army,” Staffen said. “There are many opportunities for students to see what the Army offers and what careers are available.”



NFFA alumni, Capt. Joshua Price from the Army Accessions Mission Support Battalion, fondly remembers his past with the association and had his distinctive NFFA jacket was on display.



Price expected a lot of questions from the crowd and wasn’t disappointed.



“They have varying questions,” Price said. “They want to know how the Army can relate to them in life. A lot of time we use the opportunity to show that we can help them pay for college, expose them to leadership opportunities, and help them earn trade certifications that translate to the civilian workforce”



“I’m from Tennessee,” Price added. “I wasn’t raised on a farm but in high school I worked as a farm hand for a cattle farmer, raising approximately 95 cows on a 150-acre farm. I attended the NFFA convention in 2011 as a senior in high school. This was my first time returning to the national convention as an alumni and member of the Army. Like many other students, it’s an honor to attend the national convention where you get the chance to see how the organization operates as a whole and impacts the lives of thousands of students, advisors, and supporters across the country.”



Price noted he held the position of treasurer within his local chapter throughout his junior and senior years of high school.



“The jobs were influential to my experience and success within NFFA,” Price said. “There’s a ton of transferable skills between NFFA and the Army. First and foremost, NFFA is a youth organization that develops members for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Throughout my experience, I learned valuable skills in communication, leadership, commerce, and teamwork. All of which are applicable and valuable to the Army.”



The top question from NFFA students and influencers had for the many Soldiers who attended the convention – “Why did you join the Army?”



“It was the easiest question to answer,” Price said. “Apart from patriotism, I was able to attribute much of my success in the military to the foundational lessons I learned while in NFFA. Furthermore, I shared with students and influencers how one day I will retire and transfer many of the skills and experiences from the military to pursue a civilian career.”

