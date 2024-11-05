Governor declares November as Alabama’s Second Annual LREC Month

Courtesy Photo | Air Force Culture and Language Center personnel, Air War College Commander Col. Kevin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force Culture and Language Center personnel, Air War College Commander Col. Kevin “Buddy” Lee, and AWC Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Richard Brownlee Jr., watch as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs a proclamation on Oct. 10, 2024, declaring November as Alabama’s Second Annual Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Month in honor of the 9th Annual Air University LREC Symposium at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. L-R: Capt. Alexandru Stoica, James Brown, Chad Hermann, Robin Hunter, Col. Kevin “Buddy” Lee, Gov. Ivey, Chief Master Sgt. Richard Brownlee Jr., Howard Ward, Jamie Williams, Dr. Susan Steen, Lori Quiller, and Neka Ponn. see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared November as Alabama’s Second Annual Language, Regional Expertise, and Culture Month in honor of the 9th Annual Air University LREC Symposium, which will take place at Maxwell Air Force Base on 13-15 November 2024. Language, regional expertise, and culture education are essential for a mission-oriented and responsive Total Force, which includes information exchange and study, cultural analysis and discussion, diplomacy, risk management, and other regional topical issues.

“The Air Force Culture and Language Center is again honored to host this year’s AU LREC Symposium in person at Maxwell Air Force Base,” said AFCLC Director Howard Ward. “For the second year in a row, Gov. Ivey’s proclamation emphasizes the critical role of language, regional expertise, and culture in equipping the Total Force to work effectively on a global scale with our partners and allies to execute strategy.”

The two-and-a-half-day symposium will also feature more than 80 lectures on strategic competition, LREC, virtual reality, language learning, the 12 Domains of Culture, cross-cultural competency, and more.

“The 9th Annual LREC Symposium serves as a strategic forum for discussing the critical role of language, regional expertise, and culture education in the military, particularly in the context of Great Power Competition,” Ward explained. “It provides a venue for sharing intercultural experiences and lessons learned, which are essential for developing the skills needed by a globally-focused force. We aim to foster discussions that will help us refine our approach to building these competencies. Understanding our potential adversaries and accurately interpreting their intentions are skills that cannot be developed on the fly. These capabilities are crucial for maintaining operational superiority in an increasingly interconnected and fast-paced global environment, where coalition partnerships are fundamental.”

Symposium staff expect more than 400 service members, Department of Defense employees, academic faculty, and guests to attend the in-person event at Air University.

THE 9TH ANNUAL AU LREC SYMPOSIUM FEATURED SPEAKERS INCLUDE:

o Gen. John D. Lamontagne, Commander, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois

o Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi, representing the highest enlisted level of leadership and providing direction for the enlisted force

o Maj. Gen. Jimmy D. Larida PN(M), Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, J3, Armed Forces of the Philippines

o Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kelly McKeague, Director, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

o Ambassador Larry E. André, Jr., a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, previously served as Ambassador, U.S. Embassy Djibouti; Ambassador, U.S. Embassy Somalia; Ambassador, U.S. Embassy Mauritania

For more information about the AU LREC Symposium or to register, please visit the website at https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/AFCLC/AU-LREC/.

For more information about the Air Force Culture and Language Center, please contact Lori M. Quiller, APR, Fellow PRSA, at lori.quiller.ctr@au.af.edu or (334) 538-0235.