Fort McCoy conducts October prescribed burn during ‘spring-like’ conditions

On Oct. 22, the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department conducted a prescribed burn at Range 29, marking a key step in preparing the area for military training come next spring.



The burn on Range 29 began at approximately 10 a.m. and was completed in the afternoon.



Conducting burns prior to training season can reduce the chance of wildfires and their spread.



“This range has been under construction for over three years and will be used starting next spring,” Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel said. “The majority of our prescribed burns happen in the spring; conditions are normally better. This fall, with the extended drought, we are seeing “spring-like” conditions which isn’t normal, but we are trying to take advantage while we can and get a head start on the ranges for next spring.”



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez also participated directly in the operation under fire department supervision, gaining firsthand insight into the prescribed burn process.



All personnel involved in the burn were qualified to work on the fireline, ensuring a safe and effective burn. Fort McCoy’s prescribed burn team comprises personnel from multiple divisions, including the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security, and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands who works in partnership with the post.



Prescribed burns serve multiple purposes, from reducing wildfire risks to benefiting the ecosystem by controlling invasive species and enhancing habitats for native wildlife, Mentzel said. The burns aid in improving Fort McCoy’s grassland habitat which benefits birds and small mammals by providing essential resources. This vegetation serves as a food source and shelter for species that are vital to the ecosystem.



Fort McCoy remains committed to being the "Total Force Training Center," supporting and training 100,000 military personnel nearly every year.



