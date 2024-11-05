Angelo State University hosts Military Appreciation Night for Goodfellow members

Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Delayed Entry Program recruit recites the oath of enlistment at...... read more read more Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Delayed Entry Program recruit recites the oath of enlistment at halftime during the annual Angelo State University Military Appreciation game at the 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium, San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 2, 2024. The oath of enlistment is a pledge to support the Constitution of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University hosted its annual Military Appreciation game at the 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium, San Angelo, Texas, Nov. 2.

Angelo State invited all military members, veterans and Department of Defense ID holders to attend their football game against Central Washington University.

Fans in attendance were invited to Ram Jam, a tailgating event featuring games, food, and live music, before the start of the game.

“We're just building bridges left and right.” said Phillip Nichelson, Director of Affiliated Military & Veteran Services at Angelo State University, “When I was in the military, people had a tendency to stay on base. This is a chance to get those servicemen off-base and to get them out in the community so that we can continue to build those bonds. Angelo State University is here for them.”

As The Star Spangled Banner played before kickoff, a B-52 Stratofortress, flying from the 69th Bomb Squadron, Minot AFB, soared above the stadium while members of the Angelo State University Air Force ROTC Detachment 847 waved the American flag, highlighting the nation’s spirit and patriotism.

To kick off the game, joint force commanders from Goodfellow were invited to the field to hand off the game ball, while Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, took part in the coin flip at center field.

Volunteers from Goodfellow presented the state flags at halftime, while Maguinness administered the oath of enlistment to the U.S. Air Force Delayed Entry Program recruits to make the first play of their journey in joining the world’s greatest Air Force.

“It’s incredible to be here, surrounded by people who show so much support for the military,” said AJ Jones, DEP recruit. “As someone preparing to serve in the Air Force, it gives me a sense of purpose and reminds me why I chose this path.”

Goodfellow leads the way in the Air Force with the most active community partnerships and strong community bonds. This event highlights one of those strong relationships.