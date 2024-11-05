DPW Begins Burba Lake Shoreline Improvement Project

Fort Meade, MD – The Fort Meade Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division has launched a project to enhance the shoreline of Burba Lake by removing invasive plant species and creating a new meadow and pollinator habitat.



Burba Park and Lake, a hub for outdoor recreation at Fort Meade, draws visitors for family picnics, unit organizational days, and other community events. The park’s .8-mile walking and running trail circles the lake, where users often notice thick vegetation between the water and the trail.



Julie Adkins, DPW’s Natural Resources Program Director, said the area has been difficult to maintain. “We actually did a Burba Lake improvement project about 20 years ago, but that was the last time we put significant effort into maintaining the shoreline,” she explained.



The new project will address three main areas: clearing invasive plant species along the southern shoreline, creating a meadow between the lake and Roberts Avenue, and establishing five small “pocket” pollinator gardens on the northern side. The invasive plant removal will cover approximately 1,000 feet of shoreline, while the meadow area will span about 0.8 acres, mixing native grasses and wildflowers. The pocket gardens, each around 200 square feet, will feature native flowers to support local pollinators.



“This project will not only benefit the immediate environment but the entire Fort Meade community,” Adkins said. “It’s a team effort, and we’ve been collaborating with various partners.”



Army Fellows biologist Sarah Shpak, who joined DPW in May, is assisting with the project. “Julie was really focused on getting as many stakeholders involved as possible,” said Shpak, noting the participation of DPW’s Master Planning division, MWR (Morale, Welfare, and Recreation), and the Stormwater team. “We’re also looking to expand community involvement in the coming years—perhaps tying in with Earth Day or other volunteer initiatives,” Adkins added.



The team is in talks with local high school ROTC students, who are expected to assist with stewardship and maintenance tasks, such as weeding.



The project’s first phase began in mid-October with the application of herbicides to control invasive plants. While the changes may not be immediately visible, Adkins noted that the area may look somewhat unsightly during the transition. “Flowers will be planted in November and into next year,” she said. “By March or April, we expect the grasses and flowers to start growing and the area to look much better.”



The improvements to Burba Lake’s shoreline are expected to enhance both the ecological health of the area and the experience of park visitors, contributing to the long-term sustainability of this popular community space.

