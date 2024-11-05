$3M shoreline project to begin near Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth

Courtesy Photo | A plan to improve the Lake Superior shoreline near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers'...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A plan to improve the Lake Superior shoreline near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, Minnesota is seen in this rendering. Work is scheduled to begin in late November and continue through the 2025 construction season. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers graphic) see less | View Image Page

DULUTH, Minn. – A $3 million construction project to improve the lakeshore near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, Minnesota is set to begin in late fall 2024.



The project will construct a shoreline protection system comprised of a concrete tee-wall armored by a stone revetment to decrease the adverse effects of weather and wave damage. The improvements will provide needed upgrades to the 200 feet of pedestrian walkway and ultimately connect the City of Duluth's Lake Walk structure to the Duluth Ship Canal North Pier.



The Corps of Engineers awarded the $3.15 million contract to Northern Interstate Construction (NIC) of South Range, Wisconsin. The work will run from October 2024 to November 2025 with a winter intermission. Work will be confined to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during the construction with standard construction noise levels. The project is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.



“We are excited to begin this important project for the resilience of our federal structures in Canal Park and the opportunity to improve the access experience for the millions of visitors coming to the property each year,” said Monica Anderson, Corps of Engineers, Duluth Area Office Project Engineer. “While there may be a temporary inconvenience during the construction period, these improvements will keep the area accessible and safe for years to come.”



More than 500,000 visitors stop at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center each year to see the museum and learn about the Corps of Engineers and rich shipping industry on the Great Lakes. Annually, an estimated 1.5 million pedestrians enjoy the Duluth Ship Canal North and South Pier and Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge where the largest freighters regularly pass through.



The Visitor Center will remain open throughout construction with the pedestrian pathway being shifted temporarily for safety.



The Duluth Ship Canal North Pier will remain accessible to the public but the remainder of the grounds adjacent to the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center will be prohibited during construction. The Corps of Engineers thanks the public for its patience and adherence to all safety signage, barriers, cones, and caution tape during the project.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, maintains a navigation system of 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie.



To learn more about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/