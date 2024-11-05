NAVFAC Training System Program Office Hosts Training Modernization Summit

Courtesy Photo | Construction Mechanic ‘A’ school instructor CMC(SCW) Shawn Berry shares details...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Construction Mechanic ‘A’ school instructor CMC(SCW) Shawn Berry shares details about the school’s new technical training equipment with David Kemp, portfolio manager at the Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions. see less | View Image Page

Leaders from Navy Training Systems Program Offices (TSPO) recently held a two-day summit meeting in Port Hueneme, California, to discuss business processes, prioritize training system development initiatives, and share best practices in support of Ready Relevant Learning (RRL) modernization efforts.



Hosted by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command’s (NAVFAC) Naval Facilities Institute, Training Support Agency and TSPO, the summit included a tour of Construction Mechanic ‘A’ school training laboratories at the Naval Construction Training Center.



“This TSPO tour showcased formal Seabee training to other Navy TSPOs and provided additional insight and awareness for how we are supporting our Seabee Learning Center and learning sites with modernized training devices,” said NAVFAC TSA/TSPO Director Jerry Strubeck.



TSPOs from each of the Navy’s systems commands attended the summit, along with the RRL portfolio manager from the Program Executive Office for Manpower, Logistics and Business Solutions.



"The TSPO Summit provided a valuable opportunity for the SYSCOMs to unite, share successes, discuss recent developments and training challenges, and collaboratively plan the path forward,” said Naval Information Warfare Systems Command TSPO Mallory Arnold. “This partnership is essential for reducing duplicated efforts and maintaining alignment across the SYSCOMs.”



‘A’ school instructors showed off new technical training equipment purchased as part of the RRL training modernization program, and led an interactive session allowing TSPOs to get a hands-on demonstration of the newest training devices.



The NAVFAC TSPO partnered with NAVFAC Expeditionary Warfare Center, the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE), and industry to acquire new desktop 3D printed engines, Ford Power Stroke common rail fuel engine simulators, medium tactical vehicle replacement transfer cases, and various electrical and pressurized air system diagnostic training devices.



“This new training equipment will be extremely beneficial to instructors and trainees. Instead of simply presenting concepts, it shows sailors how the equipment functions and is repaired in real world scenarios,” said Construction Mechanic Chief Petty Officer Kensey Stephens, the CSFE learning program manager. “It provides training for new equipment systems that Seabees have not been able to train on before, and truly brings our training into a more modern and present state.”



The new equipment supports the modernization of accession-level training and Career Long Learning Continuum initiatives supporting apprentice, journeyman and master-level training.



“At the enterprise level, NAVFAC is committed to meeting real-world performance needs of the fleet by acquiring modern and agile training systems that provide relevant training at the most appropriate time in a Sailor’s career,” said NAVFAC Chief Management Officer Paul Pollock. “Our training modernization efforts are part of a Navy-wide long-term investment to improve fleet mission readiness by continually enhancing Sailor performance and equipping our Seabees with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in any conflict scenario.”



