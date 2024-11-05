IMCOM Leaders Tour Hawai'i Garrison Facilities, Focus on Child Care and Infrastructure

Photo By Miranda Onorio | IMCOM leaders greets a staff member during a tour of child development facilities at...... read more read more Photo By Miranda Onorio | IMCOM leaders greets a staff member during a tour of child development facilities at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. The visit focused on quality of life initiatives and support services for military families. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawai'i — Senior leaders from the Installation Management Command headquarters conducted a comprehensive tour of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i facilities Monday, Nov. 4, emphasizing child development programs and critical infrastructure.



Executive Director to the Commanding General IMCOM, Mr. Randy Robinson and Chief of Joint Basing John "Dooms" Dumoulin, visited multiple facilities across the garrison during their Pacific region assessment. The delegation included U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i Commander Col. Rachel Sullivan, Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, and key personnel from various departments.



The afternoon tour included stops at the Āliamanu Military Reservation Community Child Development Center and School Age Center facility, where leaders observed daily operations and engaged with staff. During the SAC visit, they witnessed students participating in after-school activities, including a memorable moment when a child demonstrated enthusiasm through a spontaneous fist pump.



"Our child development programs are crucial for military families," said Lori King, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. "Having IMCOM leadership see our operations firsthand helps ensure we maintain the highest standards of care."



The group also assessed vital infrastructure, including the Granular Activated Carbon Water Pump facility, where they discussed ongoing maintenance and improvement projects with Public Works representative Tony Gainey and Hawai'i Infrastructure Task Force specialist Michael Wong. The tour included an examination of the Fort Shafter Army Pacific building and recreational facilities, including the Physical Fitness Center and seasonal pool.



Maj. Andrew Batule, Area Operations South, provided strategic context during the infrastructure portion of the visit, which focused on sustainability and future development plans.



The visit concluded with leadership meetings where garrison teams presented detailed briefings on ongoing initiatives and future projects.