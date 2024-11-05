ALS Class 24-G Graduation

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-G at the Powell Event Center, Oct. 24.
ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership and written and oral communication skills.
Students understand their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the Air Force's overall goals and mission.
ALS is the first major step towards moving up the ranks of the world's greatest Air Force. It equips students with the skills they need to handle leadership and management challenges, helping them adapt and succeed in complex environments.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Senior Airman Albert Abrego, 17th HCOS
Senior Airman Devin Brown, 17th FSS
Senior Airman Lindsey Busse Brosnan, 17th HCOS
Senior Airman Breonna Coleman, 17th SFS
Senior Airman Mallory Creech, 315th TRS
Senior Airman Johnathan Gerner, 47th CES
Senior Airman Spencer Gordon, 17th CS
Senior Airman Aiden Jones, 47th CES
Senior Airman Joshua Korman, 17th SFS
Senior Airman Noah Loftin, 47th CS
Senior Airman Daniel Lucero, 47th FTW
Senior Airman Ordavion McChristian, 17th SFS
Senior Airman Dwayane Miranda, 47th CONS
Senior Airman Jose Moreno, 47th SFS
Senior Airman Nicholas Rohr, 47th FTW
Senior Airman Leonardo Vici, 47th HCOS
GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
