Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALS Class 24-G Graduation

    ALS Class 24-G Graduation

    Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Dalby, 17th Mission Support Group commander and Chief...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Airman James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-G at the Powell Event Center, Oct. 24.
    ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership and written and oral communication skills.
    Students understand their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the Air Force's overall goals and mission.
    ALS is the first major step towards moving up the ranks of the world's greatest Air Force. It equips students with the skills they need to handle leadership and management challenges, helping them adapt and succeed in complex environments.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    Senior Airman Albert Abrego, 17th HCOS
    Senior Airman Devin Brown, 17th FSS
    Senior Airman Lindsey Busse Brosnan, 17th HCOS
    Senior Airman Breonna Coleman, 17th SFS
    Senior Airman Mallory Creech, 315th TRS
    Senior Airman Johnathan Gerner, 47th CES
    Senior Airman Spencer Gordon, 17th CS
    Senior Airman Aiden Jones, 47th CES
    Senior Airman Joshua Korman, 17th SFS
    Senior Airman Noah Loftin, 47th CS
    Senior Airman Daniel Lucero, 47th FTW
    Senior Airman Ordavion McChristian, 17th SFS
    Senior Airman Dwayane Miranda, 47th CONS
    Senior Airman Jose Moreno, 47th SFS
    Senior Airman Nicholas Rohr, 47th FTW
    Senior Airman Leonardo Vici, 47th HCOS

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 11.05.2024 12:02
    Story ID: 484670
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS Class 24-G Graduation, by Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ALS Class 24-G Graduation
    ALS Class 24-G Graduation
    ALS Class 24-G Graduation
    ALS Class 24-G Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    ALS
    17TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download