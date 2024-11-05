ALS Class 24-G Graduation

Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Dalby, 17th Mission Support Group commander and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Airman James Salellas | U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Dalby, 17th Mission Support Group commander and Chief Master Sgt. Khamillia A. Washington, 17th Training Wing Command Chief present Senior Airman Nicholas Rohr, 47th Flying Training Wing, with the Airman Leadership School diploma at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership and written and oral communication skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE -- Airman Leadership School graduated Class 24-G at the Powell Event Center, Oct. 24.

ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership and written and oral communication skills.

Students understand their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the Air Force's overall goals and mission.

ALS is the first major step towards moving up the ranks of the world's greatest Air Force. It equips students with the skills they need to handle leadership and management challenges, helping them adapt and succeed in complex environments.

Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

Senior Airman Albert Abrego, 17th HCOS

Senior Airman Devin Brown, 17th FSS

Senior Airman Lindsey Busse Brosnan, 17th HCOS

Senior Airman Breonna Coleman, 17th SFS

Senior Airman Mallory Creech, 315th TRS

Senior Airman Johnathan Gerner, 47th CES

Senior Airman Spencer Gordon, 17th CS

Senior Airman Aiden Jones, 47th CES

Senior Airman Joshua Korman, 17th SFS

Senior Airman Noah Loftin, 47th CS

Senior Airman Daniel Lucero, 47th FTW

Senior Airman Ordavion McChristian, 17th SFS

Senior Airman Dwayane Miranda, 47th CONS

Senior Airman Jose Moreno, 47th SFS

Senior Airman Nicholas Rohr, 47th FTW

Senior Airman Leonardo Vici, 47th HCOS