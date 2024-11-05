Your Comprehensive TRICARE Open Season Checklist: Prepare for Nov. 11

Courtesy Photo | Did you know that TRICARE Open Season is right around the corner? Open season runs...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Did you know that TRICARE Open Season is right around the corner? Open season runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 10 this year, giving you the chance to change your health plan for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Did you know that TRICARE Open Season is right around the corner? Open season runs from Nov. 11 to Dec. 10 this year, giving you the chance to change your health plan for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.



“Open season is your opportunity to make changes to your health plan for the coming year,” said Shane Pham, management and program analyst, TRICARE Health Plan Policy and Programs, at the Defense Health Agency. “Because there are new TRICARE regional contracts in the U.S. starting Jan. 1, it’s important to be proactive. Check if you need to take steps to change your coverage.”



Follow this detailed checklist to ensure you’re fully prepared.



Determine if open season applies to you

• TRICARE Open Season is for beneficiaries enrolled in or eligible for:

• TRICARE Prime

• US Family Health Plan

• TRICARE Prime Remote

• TRICARE Prime Overseas

• TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas

• TRICARE Select

• TRICARE Select Overseas



Important notes:



• Open season doesn’t apply to active duty service members.

• TRICARE For Life beneficiaries don’t need to take action during open season (coverage is automatic with Medicare Part A and Part B).

• Premium-based plans (TRICARE Reserve Select, TRICARE Retired Reserve, TRICARE Young Adult) are available for purchase anytime. You don’t need to take action during open season.



Even if open season doesn’t apply to you, you may still need to take certain actions this year. If you live in the new West Region, or in a state that’s moving to the West Region on Jan. 1, you may need to provide your payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance, the incoming West Region contractor, by Jan. 1. You must do this if you pay by bank electronic funds transfer, or debit or credit card, but not if you pay by military pay system allotment—allotment payments will transfer automatically. You can find out more at tricare.mil/west.



Review your current plan in detail

• List your current plan’s benefits and coverage.

• Review your out-of-pocket costs for the past year.

• Identify any services or medications for which you need a referral.

• Consider upcoming health needs for you and your family members.

• Evaluate your satisfaction with current healthcare providers and facilities.



Explore your options thoroughly

• Use the TRICARE Plan Finder. Answer a few questions to see what plans you may be eligible for.

• Compare plans using the TRICARE Compare Plans Tool. Note differences in coverage, provider networks, and referral requirements.

• Review your 2024 costs carefully. (Note: 2025 costs will be available in the coming days. Take note of any changes from 2024, especially in enrollment fees and copayments.)

• Check your regional contractor’s provider directory to see if your preferred providers are in-network. If you live in the East Region, you can access Humana’s provider directory. Additionally, TriWest’s provider directory is now live!



Verify your information in DEERS

Log in to milConnect. Verify personal information for all family members:



• Names, Social Security numbers, and birthdates

• Addresses

• Phone numbers

• Email addresses



If you have eligibility questions, contact your service’s personnel office.



Between Oct. 28 and Dec. 31, if you live in the U.S. and need to make health plan changes, you’ll need to call your regional contractor. You won’t be able to make any health plan updates online in milConnect via Beneficiary Web Enrollment. If you live overseas, you can keep using milConnect as usual.



For enrollment changes effective now through Dec. 31, if you live:

• In the current East Region: Call Humana Military at 800-444-5445.

• In the current West Region: Call Health Net Federal Services, LLC at 844-866-9378.

• Overseas: Update your information in DEERS. You can also contact International SOS.



For enrollment changes effective Jan. 1, 2025, and beyond (including TRICARE Open Season), if you live:

• In the new East Region: Call Humana Military at 800-444-5445.

• In the new West Region (including Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin): TriWest’s call center will open Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. CT. Starting Nov. 11, you can call TriWest at 888-TRIWEST (888-874-9378). TriWest’s secure patient portal will also go live Nov. 11.

• Overseas: Update your information in DEERS. You can also contact International SOS.



You have options

You can choose to:

• Stay in your current plan. If you live in a state that’s staying in the East Region, you don’t need to take action to stay in your current plan. Do you live in the new West Region? You need to provide TriWest your payment information if you pay by bank electronic funds transfer or credit card.

• Enroll in a new plan. Prepare necessary information for enrollment.

• Switch to a different plan. Note differences in coverage. Prepare for potential changes in providers.



Make changes (if needed)

If changing plans, choose one method:

1. Contact your TRICARE regional contractor, as listed above.

2. Mail an enrollment form. Download the form and send it to your regional contractor.

3. If you live overseas, you can log in to milConnect and click the “Manage health benefits” button. (Note: For this open season, you can only do this if you live overseas. Otherwise, you need to use method #1 or #2 above.)



If you live overseas, you can also visit an overseas TRICARE Service Center (if applicable).



Consider dental and vision coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program

1. Check your Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program eligibility.

2. Review FEDVIP dental plan options.

3. Explore FEDVIP vision plan options. (Remember: You must be enrolled in a TRICARE health plan to get vision coverage through FEDVIP.)

4. Note that Federal Benefits Open Season ends Dec. 9.

5. Enroll or make changes.



Mark important dates and set reminders

• Nov. 11: TRICARE Open Season and Federal Benefits Open Season begin. Set a reminder to start your plan review.

• Dec. 9: Federal Benefits Open Season ends. This is the last day for dental and vision changes.

• Dec. 10: TRICARE Open Season ends. This is the final day to make health plan changes.

• Jan. 1, 2025: New coverage starts. Prepare for any new plan requirements or changes.



Prepare for potential Qualifying Life Events

• Familiarize yourself with Qualifying Life Events (for example, marriage, birth, or retirement).

• Note that QLEs allow for plan changes outside of open season, as described in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet.



Important updates for 2025

Check your region and regional contractor:



• West Region: Your regional contractor will change to TriWest on Jan. 1, 2025. If you live in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, or Wisconsin, your state is moving to the West Region on Jan. 1.

• East Region: Humana Military will remain the regional contractor.



Provide your payment information to TriWest if you live in the new West Region:

• If you pay by bank electronic funds transfer or debit or credit card: Provide your payment information to TriWest before Jan. 1.

• If you pay by military pay system allotment: You don’t need to do anything. Your payments will transfer automatically.



Stay informed:



• Sign up for email alerts delivered straight to your inbox.

• Visit TRICARE Open Season for more information.



If you don’t change your TRICARE health plan during open season, you’ll need to wait until next year’s open season to make changes, unless you have a QLE.



Prepare early to ensure you have the right coverage for your needs in 2025.



