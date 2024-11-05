Promoting Maritime Dominance: ONR, ASNE to Host Naval Science and Technology/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium, Dec. 9-12

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) — in partnership with the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) — will host the 2024 Naval Science and Technology (S&T)/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium on Dec. 9-12 at George Mason University’s Van Metre Hall, located at 3351 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, Virginia.



This event will enable partners across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, industry and academia to meet, discuss and learn about “Naval S&T: From Idea to Maritime Dominance.”



“We appreciate the teaming with the American Society of Naval Engineers. This is an outstanding opportunity to advance ONR’s strong relationship with our partners in industry, government and academia,” said Chief of Naval Research (CNR) Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus. “It enables us to highlight the important lines of effort that ONR is carrying out in support of CNO’s NAVPLAN, Commandant’s Planning Guidance and the Naval S&T Strategy.”



On Monday, Dec. 9, only, the symposium will feature designated breakout rooms for opportunities to engage with representatives from ONR's S&T departments, ONR Global, the Naval Research Laboratory, NavalX, Expeditionary Portfolio, Contracting and Small Business. There also will be an ONR booth where attendees can visit and network throughout the entire symposium.



Symposium attendees will learn about focus areas crucial to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps:



1) Naval Science and Technology/Combat Systems Symposium (Dec. 9-10):

• Learn about ONR-sponsored efforts that support the priorities of the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) and Commandant of the Marine Corps — and how to partner in providing critical capability to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

• Combat Systems: Given real-world operations and engagements, the Combat Systems Symposium will delve into U.S. naval capabilities, tactics used to employ those capabilities, and how we maintain and sustain those capabilities to ensure they are available when needed.



2) Technology, Systems and Ships (Dec. 11-12):

• The Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium will focus on “meeting the demand signal” in line with CNO Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti’s priorities, particularly her guidance that, “…our Sailors must be the best warfighters in the world with the best systems, weapons and platforms to ensure we can defeat our adversaries. We will put 'more players on the field' — platforms that are ready with the right capabilities, weapons and sustainment, and people who are ready with the right skills, tools, training and mindset.”



During the Naval S&T/Combat Systems Symposium, CNR Rear Adm. Rothenhaus will give a joint opening keynote address with Rear Adm. Tom Dickinson of the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems.



Over the course of the week, additional speakers will include the Hon. Carlos Del Toro, SECNAV; the Hon. Nickolas Guertin, assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition (ASN RD&A); and Vice Adm. Scott Pappano, principal military deputy, ASN RD&A.



There also will be two ONR-led discussion panels featuring on science and technology:



• Tuesday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.: “Naval Power: Science and Technology to deliver in an era of strategic competition and rapid technological change”

• Date and time to be determined: “S&T to improve the lethality, survivability and affordability of the Fleet and Force”



Learn more about the symposium at https://www.onr.navy.mil/naval-science-and-technology-CSS-TSS-2024. Registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.navalengineers.org/Symposia/TSSCSS2024.



The 2024 Naval S&T/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium aligns with the Naval S&T Strategy released earlier this year by SECNAV Del Toro. The strategy serves as sailing directions for strengthening collaboration with industry, academia, and partners and allies, to cultivate groundbreaking scientific research and accelerate delivery of technological innovation to the Navy and Marine Corps.

