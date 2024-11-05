USACE partners with Fort Pulaski to celebrate its centennial anniversary

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Personnel with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, recently participated in the celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Fort Pulaski as a national monument, in Savannah, Georgia.



The District’s team consisted of Archeologist, Andrea Farmer; Biologist, Madison Monroe; and Hydraulic Civil Engineer, Paul Jalowski.



Savannah District volunteers met with visitors to the fort and informed them about career opportunities with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the District’s mission, and its contributions to infrastructure, archeology, emergency response, and environmental restoration.



“It is really important to connect with the community and put faces to the Corps of Engineers,” said Monroe. “Most people are not aware of what we do outside of some of our major projects, so doing outreach events like this allows us to educate the public on what we do.”



During the two-day centennial celebration visitors to the fort listened to speeches from historians, watched artillery demonstrations, and took guided tours of the site, explained Harrison Carter, community engagement and partnerships intern, Southeast Conservation Corps.



The Army’s Third Infantry Division Band and local artists provided musical performances for the spectators to enjoy.



At the Corps’ booth, the volunteers answered questions and provided the public with the opportunity to learn about archeological artifacts found during District projects.



“It is great to see the community come out and show interest in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” said Jalowski. “Meeting with people and explaining our mission will help make the public and community leaders more likely to work with the Corps in the future, especially during disasters such as the recent hurricanes we have experienced in the area.”



Situated on Cockspur Island at the mouth of the Savannah River, Fort Pulaski was built by the Corps between 1829 and 1847 to protect the city of Savannah and its port from attackers coming up the river.



“The fort is a testament to the quality of work that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does,” said Farmer. “Fort Pulaski was constructed not long after the Corps was founded and is still standing today.”



Fort Pulaski was designated a national monument in 1924 and is managed by the National Park Service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2024 Date Posted: 11.05.2024 11:16 Story ID: 484661 Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE partners with Fort Pulaski to celebrate its centennial anniversary, by Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.