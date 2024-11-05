BACH leaders share Veterans Day, Fort Campbell DONSA Schedule of Services

In observance of Fort Campbell’s Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, Nov. 8, and the Veterans Day federal holiday Monday, Nov. 11, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital department leaders for outpatient, specialty services, dental, and pharmacy share modify hours.



Friday, Nov. 8 | Fort Campbell DONSA



Open 24/7:

Emergency Center, Labor and Delivery; Inpatient Services; Supporting Emergency Services; ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon on Nov. 7. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



Open for Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, Gold, LaPointe, Young Eagle, Screaming Eagle.



Open Services:

Laboratory; All Behavioral Health services, including, Embedded Behavioral Health clinics; Physical Therapy (open until noon); Orthopedics and Podiatry (for scheduled and acute care); Main Hospital, Town Center, and Screaming Eagle pharmacies remain open. All Byrd patients can use the Main Hospital or Town Center Pharmacies for their prescriptions. Soldiers assigned to Byrd Soldier Medical Home can also use LaPointe Pharmacy for their prescriptions; Adkins Dental Clinic (open for dental sick call at 270-412-6027 or 270-412-6028).



Saturday, Nov. 9:



Open 24/7:

Emergency Center; Labor and Delivery; Inpatient Services; Supporting Emergency Services; Town Center Pharmacy open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; and ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon Nov. 7. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.





Monday, Nov. 11 | Veterans Day Federal Holiday



Open 24/7:

Emergency Center, Labor and Delivery, Inpatient Services, Supporting Emergency Services, and ScriptCenter: Available 24/7 for prescriptions requested before noon Nov. 7. To use the ScriptCenter, text "GET IN LINE" to 855-803-4165 and select the ScriptCenter as the pickup location.



Closed:

All outpatient services, including Patient and Soldier Centered Medical Homes, outpatient pharmacies, dental clinics, and the appointment line are closed in observance of the holiday.

Emergency behavioral health should call 911 or go the nearest emergency room.



TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns.



Emergency Services: Call 911 for medical emergencies.



Patients can access their medical records, check lab results, and securely message their care team 24/7 at MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil



To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours (Monday to Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).



All outpatient services resume normal hours Tuesday, Nov. 12.

