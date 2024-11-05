Honoring a Trailblazer: The Legacy of MSgt Mona-Lynn Howard Lives on at Howard Drop Zone

Courtesy Photo | MSgt (ret) Mona-Lynn Howard taken during her active duty service. Howard was the first...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MSgt (ret) Mona-Lynn Howard taken during her active duty service. Howard was the first female loadmaster of the MC-130J Tallon II aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. The new 58th Special Operations Wing at Kirtland named their new Drop Zone (DZ) after Howard for her impact on the community and breaking barriers for women in aviation. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - A significant addition was made to the training landscape at the 58th Special Operations Wing (SOW) at Kirtland Air Force Base on October 30: the establishment of Howard Drop Zone (DZ) at Double Eagle Airport II. This new DZ commemorates MSgt (Ret.) Mona-Lynn Howard, a trailblazing figure in the MC-130 community and a celebrated mentor to many airmen. The dedication of Howard DZ is a fitting tribute to a woman who broke barriers, served with distinction, and left a lasting impact on her fellow service members and the larger Air Force community.



A Legacy Built on Dedication and Leadership



Born on January 3, 1967, Howard served as the first female loadmasters on the MC-130H Talon II, setting a precedent within Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) at a time when female participation in combat operations was limited, and the aircraft was selectively manned. Her career included service in the Gulf War, time stationed at the 352 SOW at Royal Air Force (RAF) Mildenhall, England, where she worked as a loadmaster and instructor, and here at Kirtland as a long-time trainer with the 58 SOW. She became known for her competence, humility, and dedication to the mission.



Howard’s influence was most profoundly felt by the airmen she mentored. Chief Master Sgt. Celestino “Tino” Madrid, 352 SOW command chief, recalls, “In my office, I keep a historic photo of MSgt Howard during an MCADS drop from the back of an MC-130H Talon II. She was my supervisor at RAF Mildenhall when I was a new MC-130P loadmaster, and her guidance set me up for success in my next AFSOC assignment.” Howard was known for helping her crew members navigate the intense rivalries that existed between airframes at the time. “She transcended all of that; she was an AFSOC aviator through and through. She showed me the ropes and helped me grow as a young NCO, guiding me without the usual social barriers.”



Howard’s mentorship extended beyond professional guidance. She was actively involved in charitable activities around RAF Mildenhall and neighboring English counties, often seen driving her silver Austin-Morris Mini 1100, adorned with full Talon II graphics, while assisting with fundraising initiatives. Her dedication to service off-duty was as strong as her commitment in the air.



Breaking Barriers in a Changing Air Force



Howard’s impact on the MC-130 community extended beyond her leadership. She helped establish legacy techniques still used in today. Her groundbreaking work influenced a generation of enlisted aviators and paved the way for greater female representation in AFSOC. Madrid, who served alongside her, noted that Howard’s selection as a female loadmaster was a significant milestone. "We had only just begun changing the rules about women in combat roles. For her to be selected was a momentous occasion, and she set the standard in our community."



Howard’s legacy continues to inspire both men and women across the Air Force, demonstrating that any airman, regardless of gender, can have a lasting impact on military operations and community relations. Madrid reflected, “For my daughter to look up and see chiefs who are women, it shows her that she can do that too. Lynn was someone my daughters can look up to and say, ‘I want to be like her.’”



Why Drop Zones Matter for Training



Drop Zones, such as Howard DZ, are crucial training areas where aircrews conduct low-altitude aerial deliveries and practice critical resupply operations. The skills learned and honed over Drop Zones are essential to mission readiness, enabling crews to deliver personnel, equipment, and supplies accurately in challenging environments. Drop Zones also provide opportunities for airmen to rehearse complex maneuvers under controlled conditions, ensuring they are prepared for any contingency.

Howard’s contributions in aerial delivery techniques have had a lasting influence on the way AFSOC conducts air drops, with some of the methods she helped pioneer still in use today. Howard DZ serves as a reminder of her legacy and ensures that her techniques and dedication to excellence remain embedded in the training and development of future aircrew members.



A Fitting Memorial



Howard passed away at the young age of 42 on July 9, 2009, from complications following a minor surgery. She is laid to rest in Boulder City, Nevada, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Her influence, however, endures across the MC-130 community and through the airmen she mentored.

With the dedication of Howard DZ, the memory of Howard will continue to inspire and motivate the next generation of airmen. As Madrid said, “Lynn had a massive impact. She was a person who truly took care of those around her, and I’m honored to see her legacy live on in this way.”