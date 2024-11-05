First Sergeant Symposium at Kirtland AFB Highlights Critical Role of First Sergeants in Supporting Airmen

Kirtland Air Force Base recently hosted the First Sergeant Symposium, which welcomed active-duty members with aspirations of becoming first sergeants, or "First Shirts." This gathering brought together experienced SNCOs and promising NCOs, offering them an opportunity to delve into the core aspects of the first sergeant role. The symposium provided a forum for participants to engage in meaningful discussions on pertinent topics, such as personnel management, mentoring, and professional growth.



Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, addressed attendees at the First Sergeant Symposium on Oct. 28 at Kirtland Air Force Base, expressing his deep respect and gratitude for the role of the first sergeant. Wyrick highlighted the critical role of first sergeants in Air Force squadrons and their essential contributions to the well-being of airmen.



“First sergeants are the backbone of our squadrons,” Wyrick stated, acknowledging the unique challenges and high expectations associated with the role. “Throughout my almost three decades of service, I have personally witnessed your dedication and tireless efforts, working around the clock, 24/7, to ensure the well-being of our airmen.” He emphasized the positive influence first sergeants have on service members, from their day-to-day morale to their long-term career decisions.



Wyrick reinforced the support first sergeants can expect from leadership, noting that they serve as the "eyes and ears" of squadrons and are a vital link between commanders and enlisted personnel. He encouraged them to foster an environment of “respect, dignity, and trust” and to create spaces where airmen feel valued and supported. Drawing on a quote from Vince Lombardi, Wyrick reminded attendees of the commitment required in their roles: “Winning means you’ll go longer, work hard, and give more than anyone else.”



“Taking care of our airmen is not just the responsibility of first sergeants,” Wyrick concluded, “but of everyone in leadership and supervisory positions.” His remarks mirrored the symposium’s purpose, honoring the dedication and commitment that first sergeants bring to the U.S. Air Force.

