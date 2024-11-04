3rd ROTC Brigade detachments compete in Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets compete in a competition event Oct. 18, 2024, for the Task Force McCoy Ranger...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets compete in a competition event Oct. 18, 2024, for the Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge at Fort McCoy, Wis. Numerous coed teams with Army ROTC Detachments from Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and more participated in the challenge. Events included a conditioning course event, one rope bridge and knots test, call for fire event, tactical combat casualty care and medevac, a hand grenade qualification course event, land navigation, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Numerous coed teams with Army ROTC Detachments from Wisconsin, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and more participated in the Task Force McCoy Ranger Challenge at Fort McCoy from Oct. 18-19.



Maj. Michael Centola, associate professor of military science and executive officer with the University of Wisconsin-Madison ROTC program, said the winners from the competition go on to compete in their brigade’s competition with the 3rd ROTC Brigade.



“Winners from that competition compete at West Point in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition,” Centola said, citing more information about that competition is available at https://www.westpoint.edu/about/traditions/sandhurst/sandhurst-2024.



The teams were coed, and events included a conditioning course event, one rope bridge and knots test, call for fire event, tactical combat casualty care and medevac, a hand grenade qualification course event, and land navigation.



Other events included M4 and M17 marksmanship, a general military knowledge written test, and a foot march with a minimum-weight 35-pound ruck, Centola said.



Fort McCoy’s Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Fort McCoy Deputy Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Mike Corkum took time out to observe the competition. Baez also helped present awards.



Centola also shared the winners from the competition. They include:



9-person team

— 1st: Marquette University (team captain: Cadet Oberbroeckling).

— 2nd: University of Wisconsin-Madison (team captain: Cadet Shefchik).

— 3rd; University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (team captain: Cadet McGovern).



5-person team

— 1st; Marquette University (team captain: Cadet Graves).

— 2nd: University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (team captain: Cadet Rivero).

— 3rd: University of Wisconsin-Madison (team captain: Cadet Moffitt).



Events like this Ranger Challenge have taken place at Fort McCoy in the past nearly every year. Every Ranger Challenge is a arduous competition for the competitors.



“Ranger Challenge is the Army ROTC varsity sport,” states the Army ROTC website at https://futurearmyofficers.army.mil/ranger-challenge. “Teams form early in the semester and train rigorously nearly every morning of the week.”



Learn more about Army ROTC by visiting https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/find-your-path/army-officers/rotc.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”