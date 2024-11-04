31st Marine Expeditionary Unit Conducts Relief and Appointment Ceremony

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa – Sergeant Maj. Charles B. Peoples relinquished his role as sergeant major of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to Sgt. Maj. Julio A. Mercedes, Oct. 31, during a relief and appointment ceremony held on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan.



Peoples served two years as the senior enlisted leader of the 31st MEU, completing four full unit-deployment cycles including training, exercises, and real-world operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU operated continuously with combined forces throughout Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Republic of Singapore, Republic of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and other allied nations with the Navy’s Amphibious Squadron 11 aboard ships of the USS America (LHA 6), USS Tripoli (LHA 7), USS New Orleans (LPD 17), USS Green Bay (LPD 20), and USS Rushmore (LSD 47). During Peoples’ time as the senior enlisted leader, the 31st MEU supported real-world foreign humanitarian assistance to the autonomous region of Bougainville, Papua New Guinea in response to the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana.



Mercedes reported to the 31st MEU after his tenure at the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This is Mercedes’ second tour in Okinawa, Japan having been stationed here in September 2002.

Mercedes expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to serve the Marines and sailors of the 31st MEU as the unit prepares for upcoming operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



The 31st MEU is the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.

