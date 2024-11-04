Gray Flag 2024 integrates joint, allied partner testing

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Kory Hughs | A U.S. Navy F/A-18F and F-35, both assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX)...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Kory Hughs | A U.S. Navy F/A-18F and F-35, both assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9, fly over the Point Mugu Sea Range in Southern California with a U.S. Air Force F-15 during Gray Flag 2024 on Sept. 24, 2024. Gray Flag is an annual large-force test event that brings the joint force together to test and evaluate multi-domain systems in a maritime environment, ensuring our nation’s warfighters are equipped with effective, interoperable systems that will help them deter aggression, protect our nation’s prosperity and security, and return home safely to their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Kory Hughs) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. – U.S. and allied forces joined academic and industry partners Sept. 17-23 to conduct Gray Flag 2024, an annual test event hosted by Naval Test Wing Pacific and VX-9 at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California.



This year, more than 3,000 personnel units from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force participated in Gray Flag to conduct more than 60 test initiatives. The complex event featured approximately 600 aircraft sorties and more than 26 unique systems under test on the ground.



The Point Mugu Sea Range, which is a 36,000 square miles of instrumented sea and airspace operated by Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), provided a unique location for Gray Flag's multi-domain, joint test requirements. Leveraging Live, Virtual, and Constructive test elements allowed more complicated, modern warfighting problems to be modeled, tested, and addressed during Gray Flag.



“Gray Flag 2024 was an opportunity to bring together a diverse group of participants from different branches of the military, academic partners, science and technology leaders, and allied partners,” said Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore Capt. David Halpern.



“The broad scope of participants allowed us to test and evaluate our systems and how they interact with one another in an operationally relevant environment,” he added. “This was the most expansive interoperability event to date, with the data captured informing requirements, tactics, techniques, and procedures for future kill chains."



The inclusion of multiple allied partners during Gray Flag 2024 was critical to ensuring the test event represented how the Navy operates.



"Our nation’s success in future conflicts depends on how well we can integrate and jointly operate with our allies and partners,” said Rear Adm. Keith Hash, NAWCWD commander and Naval Air Systems Command’s Chief of Test. “The CNO said it best in NAVPLAN 2024: The U.S. Navy fights in a warfighting ecosystem. As we continue to deter aggression and protect the freedom of the seas, we aren’t operating alone. We shouldn’t test alone either.”