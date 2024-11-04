35th ADA Brigade supports Keen Sword 25 exercise in Japan

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Eighth Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade pose for a group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from Eighth Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade pose for a group photo in Japan during Keen Sword 25. Keen Sword is a joint bilateral exercise designed to increase readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Japan. The 10-day exercise concluded Nov. 1, 2024. Seventeen service members from E Battery, 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion participated in a joint field training exercise with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade (Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington) in Japan. (Exact photo date unknown) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers from Eighth Army’s 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade participated in Keen Sword 25, which concluded Nov. 1.



Keen Sword is a joint bilateral exercise designed to increase readiness and interoperability between the U.S. and Japan.



Seventeen service members from E Battery, 6-52 Air Defense Artillery Battalion participated in a joint field training exercise with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade (Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington) in Japan. Two Avengers and one Sentinel Radar were part of a support package that provided base defense assets during the exercise.



Additional training was accomplished when the units were able to network with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade based in Japan via a tactical datalink network. Mobility training was also accomplished as Echo Battery utilized port operations to ship and receive their equipment. The team deployed to one of Japan’s islands for the 10-day exercise.



Keen Sword 25 participants included military units from the U.S. and Japan, Australia and Canada, which all took part in integrated training across the island nation. They honed their skills to maintain warfighting readiness. Bilateral and multilateral events undertaken as part of Keen Sword 25 included joint live fire training, medical mass casualty exercises, installation security forces training and simulated airfield damage repair, among others.



The 35th ADA Brigade is one of Eighth Army’s six major subordinate commands based at Osan Air Base, South Korea.