West Coast Marines, Sailors Complete New Amphibious Exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle assigned to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, transporting Marines with 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, launches from the well deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training off the coast of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 28, 2024. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. As part of QUART, Marines with 3rd AA Bn. were certified to conduct ship-to-shore operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

PACIFIC OCEAN – Off the coastline of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the Navy and Marine Corps displayed their historic partnership during the inaugural iteration of Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training, held aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) from Oct. 20 to Nov. 1.



During QUART 25.1, nearly 200 Marines and 400 Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force and Expeditionary Strike Group 3 developed and sustained essential amphibious skills. Key activities included pilots and aircrew qualifying four models of rotary and tiltrotor aircraft in both day and night deck landings, communication network integration at sea by USS Somerset Sailors, Marines of 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, as well as new certifications earned by 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st MARDIV.



Notably, for the first time during QUART, Marine Amphibious Combat Vehicles successfully transported embarked infantry Marines to and from a ship during both night and day operations. This achievement highlights the training value of QUART, ensuring Navy-Marine forces can respond swiftly to a range of situations, from humanitarian assistance to high-end conflict, while enhancing interoperability.



“QUART is a vital training opportunity where we can train as a Navy-Marine Corps team to enhance our collective readiness and deterrence capabilities,” said Col. Kevin Hunter, commanding officer of Marine Aircraft Group 16, and commander of QUART 25.1. “By training together, we ensure that we are well-prepared to respond effectively to any situation, reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps commitment to deter potential adversaries and contribute to national security and global stability.”



As the host vessel for QUART 25.1, the USS Somerset continued its commitment to strengthening Navy-Marine relationships at sea, building on the partnerships established during its recent deployment. The USS Somerset completed a seven-month deployment in August as part of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operating in the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations, providing crisis-response capabilities, participating in six partnered exercises, and demonstrating a forward presence in the Indo-Pacific.



Leveraging the common training ground of the Southern California coast, QUART allows Navy-Marine Corps forces to consistently sustain and enhance integration before and after deployments.



“This is a rehearsal for the future fight,” said Capt. Andrew Koy, commanding officer of the USS Somerset. “It’s necessary that we all talk to each other, know what one another is doing, and share a common language.”



QUART 25.1 also focused on addressing mobility challenges in amphibious operations to enhance overall readiness for deployment. Training included deck landing qualifications for various aircraft, showcasing the integration of Marine and Navy capabilities. The ACVs' successful shore-to-ship and ship-to-shore operations during the exercise set a strong foundation for future training and operational advancements.



Col. Jonathon Frerichs, commanding officer of 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, noted the critical role of the Navy-Marine Corps team in future engagements.



“QUART brings together all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force, underneath the umbrella of an 0-6 level command, and integrated with the Navy. That’s what is going to be required for the future fight.” Frerichs said. “There are opportunities to continue to grow QUART to get after Naval integration and bringing together a MAGTF.”



As QUART 25.1 concluded, the commitment of the Navy and Marine Corps to readiness and partnership remains steadfast. This successful iteration not only enhances operational capabilities but also lays the groundwork for future quarterly training events, building on previous exercises to further solidify the enduring bond between the two services and ensuring they are prepared to meet any challenge in the complex landscape of modern warfare.