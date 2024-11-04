Hiring Our Heroes Event Draws Record Attendance at Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai'i — More than 800 job seekers and 108 employers gathered at Schofield Barracks for one of Hiring Our Heroes' (HOH) largest career fairs of the year, demonstrating the program's continued success in connecting military talent with employment opportunities.



The event, held at SGT Smith Theater and Martinez Gym, attracted service members, veterans, military spouses, and caregivers of wounded warriors from across the island of O'ahu.



"We are super excited to be at Schofield Barracks," said Crystal Bryant Kearns, HOH director of events and engagement. "Our companies recognize that military talent is top talent. They are seeking positions in every industry, every type of role."



The career fair, which has become an annual highlight at U.S. Army Garrison Hawai'i, showcases the installation's commitment to supporting the military community's transition to civilian careers. Previous HOH events have demonstrated remarkable success, with 74% of candidates advancing to the next stage in the hiring process.



Employers at the event represented diverse industries, offering opportunities ranging from entry-level positions to executive roles. The format included industry-focused workshops, interactive panel discussions, and one-on-one networking opportunities.



"We've had a long and strong partnership for many years with Schofield Barracks," Kearns noted. "Mike and the entire transition team have been incredible to work with."



Job seekers received guidance on crucial transition considerations, including:

- Cost of living analysis

- State tax implications for military retirement pay

- Property tax considerations

- Career research strategies



The event's success highlights the garrison's role in facilitating employment opportunities for the military community. "Whether you're active duty, transitioning, you are a veteran, you are a military spouse, or you're a caregiver of a wounded warrior, there is an opportunity for you," Kearns emphasized.



Hiring Our Heroes continues to serve as a vital bridge between military talent and civilian employers, with participating companies investing "their time, talent, and treasure to come to Hawaii to meet with them, connect with them, and hopefully hire them," according to Kearns.



For more information about future HOH events at Schofield Barracks, visit the Army Career Skills Program office or contact the transition assistance team.



Additional photos here: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBQ3ab

