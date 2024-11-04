Virginia Army Reserve ambassador continues decades of service

Courtesy Photo | HAMPTON, Va. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Sonja Brewer has represented the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HAMPTON, Va. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Sonja Brewer has represented the Army Reserve in Virginia for the past two years, continuing several decades of service to the nation that began in the early 1980s. see less | View Image Page

HAMPTON, Va. – U.S. Army Reserve Ambassador Sonja Brewer has represented the Army Reserve in Virginia for the past two years, continuing several decades of service to the nation that began in the early 1980s.



“I was a college student and working part-time at the university,” Brewer recounted. “My colleague was in the Army Reserve, and headed to annual training. It was that USAR Soldier who inspired me to join the military.



“While I had thought about serving many times, I wasn’t confident I had what it took to be a Soldier,” Brewer continued. “She shared her experiences of serving and the camaraderie she enjoyed. I immediately contacted a recruiter and quickly enlisted.”



Brewer retired from the Army Reserve in 2018 as a command sergeant major following 36 years of uniformed service. During her military career, she served with the Training and Doctrine Command in support of the Army Reserve, and deployed in support of both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



“With each assignment, I felt like my service made a contribution,” Brewer said. “Over the years, being able to help other Soldiers aspire to reach their goals and make their difference to the Army was my inspiration for continuing to serve. Service became the center of my life, and I was honored to serve.”



The Army Reserve Ambassador Program was established in 1998 to promote awareness of the Army Reserve, its goals and objectives, and to serve as a vital bridge in our states/communities to further educate and garner support for the Army Reserve.



“As an Army Reserve ambassador, I am thankful to have this opportunity to continue to serve and share what many have yet to hear about the Army Reserve,” Brewer said. “As an ARA, it has been my privilege to share our story with high school and college students, mayors, local leaders, and other organizations in the community.”



Ambassadors are Special Government Employees who represent the Chief of Army Reserve without salary, wages or related benefits. Ambassadors provide community outreach assistance to Army Reserve members/families, other military personnel/families as needed, and provide feedback on plans, programs and needs to the Chief of Army Reserve.



“As I share the Army Reserve story, I believe I am expanding the community’s view of the Army,” Brewer said. “Sharing with young people the many opportunities of serving in the Army Reserve is rewarding to me. When a young person asks for more information about the Army Reserve and I can connect them with the recruiter, that is motivating. “



Ambassadors build relationships and strive to improve the understanding and knowledge of the Army Reserve within the business and social sectors of communities across America. They help to educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the capabilities and values of the Army Reserve and the Soldiers who live and work in their communities. They establish open lines of communication with the local communities, and they work to support recruiting efforts by assisting community and business leaders in recognizing that the Army Reserve strengthens the Soldiers, the community, and the Nation.



For more information, visit http://www.usar.army.mil/Featured/Ambassador-Program/