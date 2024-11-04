Army Corps team member learns every job under the roof

Photo By Stacey Reese | Omaha District Administrative Office Assistant Jenny Schneckloth , a member of the...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Omaha District Administrative Office Assistant Jenny Schneckloth , a member of the Blue Roof team deployed in support of Hurricane Milton. Schneckloth began the mission with the field quality assessment team, then moved to the field team helping residents apply for assistance and has now transitioned to the complaint department where she helps homeowners find resolutions for any concerns they may have. see less | View Image Page

When U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District Administrative Office Assistant Jenny Schneckloth heard about the “blue roof” team from a coworker, providing temporary roofing to those in need after disasters, she knew she wanted to learn more.



“A coworker told me about the team, and I was immediately interested in joining,” said Schneckloth. “I thought it would be a perfect fit for me. So, he helped me sign up, and a month later, I was in Florida.”



As part of the Blue Roof team deployed in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, she was beginning a new journey where exploring new terrain was both figurative and literal.



This deployment has been multi-faceted for Schneckloth, who initially trained as a quality assurance field assessment member. While she found this position a bit out of her comfort zone, she embraced the challenge, spending the pre-deployment days gaining an understanding of her new responsibilities. She said, “We all have a job to do, and I wanted to learn how to do the job and do it well.”



After her first day in the field doing QA assessments, she quickly found another interest area and transitioned to the field team, helping residents apply for assistance. This role centered around direct interaction with people whose homes had roof damage due to the storm, and she felt it was more suited to her strengths.



“I loved having the chance to hug people who were having a bad day,” she said, “to just be an ear for them if they needed or wanted to tell their story."



Working with the collection team allowed her to travel to different counties, sometimes partnering with other FEMA groups and acting as part of a one-stop shop for those seeking help. At other times, the team would set up a mobile command vehicle in parking lots where they helped guide residents through the sign-up process. She enjoyed her role as a reassuring face of USACE and the Blue Roof mission.



Once the in-person collections concluded, she transitioned to the complaints team. While perhaps a daunting role, Schneckloth saw it as another way make a positive impact.



Listening to these homeowners’ concerns was her way to help people feel heard and understood. “They have been through something so difficult, and I’m here to help them navigate it,” she explained.



Schneckloth attributes much of her success during this mission to the team and their “empathetic hearts.” She said viewing each person as she would a family member was her number one motivator, wanting everyone to have the respect and love they deserve in this situation.



Presently, Schneckloth has move to yet another position as a complaint’s specialist with the complaints team and though her interactions are no longer face-to-face, she continues to remember it is not just a mission; it is about the people who have been affected. For her, this experience has brought much self-development.



One of her most rewarding moments brought the mission full circle: reconnecting with a person she had helped sign up for the program while in the field. When that person called the complaint center, she offered them a familiar, compassionate voice and helped them find a resolution for their concern.



“I would volunteer for this again,” she said. “It’s not for everyone, but if you’re willing to put your needs aside and step out of your comfort zone, you have an amazing opportunity to stretch, grow and help others.”