    Public invited to open house at Fort Indiantown Gap

    Fort Indiantown Gap water tower

    Photo By Maj. Travis Mueller | The iconic water tower at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2024. Fort...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2024

    Story by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard invites the public to Fort Indiantown Gap for an open house, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    This free event will feature live demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music, an appearance by Miss Pennsylvania and resources for veterans and military families.

    The event will take place along Clement Avenue, near the Fort Indiantown Gap Community Club and on the southern portion of Muir Army Heliport. Visitors should plan to enter Fort Indiantown Gap through the main access control point near the intersection of Fisher Avenue and Biddle Drive.

    Vehicle drivers will need to show a driver’s license or government issued photo ID to enter the installation. They will then be directed to parking areas.

    More details and FAQs can be found at https://www.ftig.ng.mil/Community/2024-Open-House/.

    The event is a joint effort between the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and other tenant organizations at Fort Indiantown Gap.

