82nd MSG enhances training and readiness through MRA exercise

The 82nd Mission Support Group recently conducted a Mission Ready Airman exercise to strengthen training and readiness in response to evolving operational demands.



The exercise is designed to evaluate the MRA concept in a contested environment while supporting core mission essential tasks. This exercise simulated various operational challenges, enhancing readiness across multiple domains.



Showcasing total force collaboration, the exercise united over 70 personnel including Airmen and cadre from across six squadrons, bolstered by two medical support teams, five key support agencies – finance, public health, military and family readiness center, legal and chaplain services- and twelve skilled trainers. This collaborative effort embodies the “One team One Fight” spirit, with each group contributing to mission readiness and shared success.



Col. John C. Hollister, commander of the 82nd MSG, observed the exercise as participants engaged in a series of operational scenarios.

“I witnessed our personnel adapt, collaborate and effectively perform under pressure during this exercise,” said Hollister. “The outcome significantly enhances our readiness to respond to dynamic threats, ensuring we can effectively support mission objectives.”



Participants faced various scenarios at the forward operating site, putting their skills to the test. Teams worked together to assess and respond to simulated threats, showcasing their ability to prioritize tasks and manage resources effectively.



“This exercise was an excellent opportunity for our personnel to practice critical skills and receive real-time feedback in a controlled environment,” said Senior Master Sgt David E. Duritsky Jr., flight chief of the Military Personnel Flight, 82d Force Support Squadron. “Collaboration with various support services was vital, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the exercise.”



The successful execution of this exercise at Sheppard AFB reinforces the United States Air Force's mission to develop highly capable, mission-ready Airmen, while enhancing inter-unit collaboration and strengthening overall readiness to meet current and future global challenges.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 13:07 Story ID: 484596 Location: TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 82nd MSG enhances training and readiness through MRA exercise, by 2nd Lt. Rainy Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.