10th Air Force enhances combat power with 301st Fighter Wing's transition to F-35A

NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas – The 301st Fighter Wing celebrated a milestone Saturday, Nov. 2, with a ceremony marking the arrival of its first F-35A Lightning II, officially positioning the wing as the Air Force Reserve’s first stand-alone F-35 unit. This attainment marks a pivotal development in the 10th Air Force's combat capabilities and emphasizes the strategic importance of the F-35 in the Great Power Competition.



"This isn’t just another aircraft; it’s the core of our future combat power," said Maj. Gen. Gina Sabric, commander of the 10th Air Force. "The F-35 brings unmatched technology and interoperability, making it essential for the high-end fight against peer adversaries."



Col. Benjamin R. Harrison, commander of the 301 FW, opened the ceremony by reflecting on the excitement surrounding the F-35's advanced capabilities. "One can't help but wonder how fast, how far, how high this aircraft can go," he remarked. "The 301st is ready to embrace this new era, and the F-35 is our vehicle to achieving sustainable air superiority."



The journey to becoming an F-35 wing has been years in the making for the 301st FW, said Harrison. Originally identified as a feasible location in 2016, the wing underwent an environmental impact study and, in 2021, was officially designated by the Secretary of the Air Force as the first Air Force Reserve Command F-35 unit. Since then, the wing has been actively preparing for this transition, balancing ongoing deployments and missions worldwide while training for the F-35's arrival.



Sabric stressed the F-35's critical role, not only within the 10th Air Force but in the joint force as a whole. "This platform is central to our operational capability," she said. "With over 1,040 F-35s delivered globally, the aircraft is already a proven asset, with eight countries employing it in active operations."



Navy Capt. Beau Hufstetler, commanding officer of NAS JRB Fort Worth, talked about the significance of having Texas-built F-35s stationed in Texas for the first time. "Seeing these jets parked on our runway speaks volumes about the strategic importance of the F-35 and the airmen who will operate and maintain them."



This first F-35 delivery marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 301 FW and strengthens the Air Force Reserve's ability to integrate seamlessly with active duty and Air National Guard counterparts, said Sabric. The F-35's arrival at NAS JRB Fort Worth solidifies the 301 FW's role in national defense, providing a critical advantage in any future conflict.



Discussing the journey to this moment, Harrison expressed gratitude for the partnerships and support that made it possible, from Air Force Reserve Command to local community leaders. "This achievement wouldn't have been possible without our dedicated team and community. We're excited to take this step forward and represent the best of the Reserve in this new chapter."



The 301 FW’s F-35s will not only enhance the wing’s readiness but also ensure the Air Force Reserve remains at the forefront of modern warfare, said Harrison.

