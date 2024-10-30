10th ABW celebrates 30 years of excellence at the Academy

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 10th Air Base Wing’s activation at the U.S. Air Force Academy, celebrating decades of service, support, and excellence in preparing the next generation of military leaders for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force.



With origins back to 1941, the 10th Tactical Reconnaissance Group and later the 10th Photographic Group was there on D-Day, providing an intelligence picture for those on the beaches of Normandy. Since then, the 10th has undergone several transformations and relocations, each time evolving to meet the needs of the Air Force.



Officially redesignated as the 10th Reconnaissance Wing in 1947 at Pope Field, North Carolina, the unit quickly became an integral part of tactical operations in Europe during the Cold War era. From its time in France and Germany to its nearly 35-year tenure at Royal Air Force Alconbury, England, the 10th played a pivotal role in intelligence gathering and fighter operations, adapting to the changing demands of global conflict.



The most significant change for the organization came on Nov. 1, 1994, when the 10th was redesignated as the 10th ABW and moved to its current home at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. This move marked a shift from tactical operations to providing full-spectrum support to the Academy and its mission of developing the future leaders of the U.S. Air Force.



“For 30 years, the 10th ABW has been the heartbeat and foundation of the U.S. Air Force Academy, ensuring the success of the mission by providing unmatched support and resources," said Col. Amy Glisson, 10th ABW commander. “Team TEN has uniquely shaped the environment at the Academy, ensuring the successful graduation and commissioning of around 30,000 second lieutenants into our U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force to date. It’s an incredible responsibility and every member of our team is honored to be a part of something so much bigger than ourselves.”



Today, the 10th ABW is the backbone of the Academy, responsible for everything from medical care and engineering to logistics, communications, and security. As the host wing, it provides quality support to enhance the education and development of over 4,000 cadets each year. The wing's efforts ensure cadets are equipped with the resources, infrastructure, and community support necessary to become officers of character, ready to lead the Nation in the next contest.



With a regional medical infrastructure that serves four military installations, the 10th ABW is at the forefront of military readiness. Its reach extends beyond the Academy, performing over 3,500 medical operations yearly, supporting more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel, and maintaining over $4.2 billion in real property, including 68 miles of roadway and 19,000 acres of land. The wing also plays a critical role in the daily lives of the Academy community, serving over 4.5 million meals annually and providing housing and network infrastructure support.



Glisson often states, “Nothing happens without us, from securing the installation to running the power to providing food and clothing for our cadets; the Academy couldn’t accomplish its mission without the committed professionals of the 10th ABW.”



“As we celebrate 30 years at the Academy, the 10th ABW continues to evolve and meet the demands of an ever-changing world,” said Glisson. “Finding pride in our roots on the beaches of Normandy and knowing what we do today prepares the next generation – our mission is clear — provide the foundation to build U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force leaders who are ready for the challenges of today’s battlefield, and if called upon, fight and win our nation’s wars.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 10:54 Story ID: 484587 Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th ABW celebrates 30 years of excellence at the Academy, by Mackenzie Mendez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.