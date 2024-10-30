Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Puerto Rico DTPW Sign Agreement to Provide Relocation Assistance for Flood Risk Project Near Río Grande de Manatí in Ciales

    A Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works lawyer stamps the Project Partnership Agreement for the Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales

    Photo By Jennifer Garcia | Col. Charles Decker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Caribbean...... read more read more

    PUERTO RICO

    11.04.2024

    Story by Jennifer Garcia 

    Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) signed a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) to initiate the relocation assistance process related to 59 properties located in a flood zone as part of the Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales. This was announced by Colonel Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District commander, and Eileen Vélez, secretary of Puerto Rico DTPW. This is the first PPA executed by the recently created Caribbean District and the Puerto Rico DTPW.

    “It is with great satisfaction that we announce the signing of this agreement, which allows us to proceed with the relocation assistance process for these families and advance this project, thereby delivering a safer and more resilient future for the community in Ciales,” Decker stated. “We appreciate the support of our local sponsor, the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works, as well as the municipal administration of Ciales for their assistance throughout this process”, added.

    The Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales was authorized under Section 202 of the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020. The agreement covers the acquisition and demolition of 59 structures located within the flood zone. Residents and businesses will be relocated outside the flood area to comparable properties, respecting the preferences of those displaced.

    “This project represents a significant advancement for the safety and well-being of families living in the areas near the river. This collaborative effort between the DTPW and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will not only protect residents from the floods that have affected the region for years, but it will also contribute to the preservation of the natural environment.

    "The conversion of this area into a nature reserve will ensure the safety of communities while promoting environmental conservation, thus benefiting both the population and local biodiversity," stated Secretary Vélez Vega.

    The Río Grande de Manatí Flood Risk Management Project in Ciales has an estimated cost of $29.8 million. It is a cost shared project, where 65 percent of the cost will be cover using federal funds under the 2022 Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act (DRSAA) and the other 35 percent will be paid for by the Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works as the local project sponsor.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
