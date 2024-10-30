USS John C. Stennis Hosts Tembe Cup for 2nd Consecutive Year

NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) hosted the 14th annual Tembe Cup Carrier Classic Golf Tournament on Oct. 3 for the second consecutive year.



The Tembe Cup is more than just a golf tournament; it is a testament to the camaraderie and community that define military life. The annual event embodies the spirit of togetherness inspired by the late commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Capt. Tushar “Haaji” Tembe.



"My husband started planning this tournament when he was a prospective executive officer," said Marianne Tembe, Capt. Tembe's wife. "Unfortunately, he passed away before the first tournament, so it fell to the crew on the Truman to finish organizing it."



The inception of the Tembe Cup is rooted in Capt. Tembe's belief in the importance of community. His envisioned to create a space where Sailors could unwind and connect beyond their rank, fostering unity within the Navy. The first Carrier Classic Golf Tournament was scheduled for Nov. 11, 2011. Just three days prior, Capt. Tembe suffered a heart attack on Truman's brow and subsequently passed away. An avid golfer, the tournament was named in his honor. For him, golf was more than a hobby; it provided a means to build relationships and strengthen bonds among service members.



The significance of the Tembe Cup extends beyond competition. It is deeply intertwined with Capt. Tembe's dedication to the Navy and his family. Marianne Tembe explained how her late husband’s spirit lives on through the tournament, and its impact on their family as it has become a cherished tradition of honoring his legacy.



"Sometimes the job is not always fun," said Marianne Tembe. "We work with a lot of really fun, really smart people, and sometimes we let that escape us. Events like this remind us that we can have fun and be human while saving the world at the same time."



This year, the planning of the Tembe Cup was led by Stennis' Fit Boss, Patricia Lindorme, who served as the overall coordinator.



"The largest challenges in planning the Tembe Cup are determining how many golfers will participate and, therefore, how many swag bags, shirts, meals, and golf carts will be needed," she explained. “Unfortunately, we could not accommodate everyone due to the overwhelming response this year."



Lindorme introduced QR codes to streamline registration, allowing Sailors to register directly. "This really reduces clerical errors," noted Lindorme, reflecting on the challenges of gathering accurate information for all 232 participants. Although some late sign-ups from other commands posed a challenge, her planning paid off.



The camaraderie at the event was evident as it created a spirited atmosphere on the course. Lindorme noted proudly that her four golfing chiefs won first place in 2022, while this year, Cmdr. Travis Semones, gun boss of CVN 74, outperformed younger competitors in claiming the title for longest drive, a competition within the tournament.



The Tembe Cup serves as a vital platform for building camaraderie among service members of different ranks and backgrounds and remains more than a golf tournament. While the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) took home the cup this year, the outing served as a celebration of resilience and camaraderie for all participating commands. Just like in years past, the outing commemorated the enduring legacy of a leader whose commitment to the community continues to resonate throughout the Navy and the remembrance of principles that bind them together—a fitting tribute to Capt. Tembe.

