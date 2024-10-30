CSAF addresses the future of integrated capabilities at AFMC senior leader conference

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, right, Air Force Materiel Command commander, thanks Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, right, Air Force Materiel Command commander, thanks Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin for speaking at the AFMC Senior Leader Conference at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Oct. 28, 2024. During the event, Allvin emphasized the critical role of the Integrated Capabilities Command and AFMC in shaping the future of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin remains fully focused on the Air Force’s plans to reoptimize for Great Power Competition.



During the Air Force Materiel Command Senior Leader Conference here, Oct. 28, 2024, Allvin highlighted the significance of integrating various airpower assets and functions to create a more cohesive and agile force.



Today’s global security environment calls for a different approach to how the force develops capabilities and prescribes the need for enterprise solutions. Allvin conveyed the Air Force can no longer rely on the disaggregate requirements that come from multiple commands and must now create an integrated force design that provides clear priorities and direction to the acquirers within AFMC.



Allvin described how AFMC and the new Integrated Capabilities Command will come together to define one executable demand signal.



“The ICC will allow us to build one Air Force, one force design, by building the systems first and ensuring different capabilities can be integrated into them,” said Allvin. “This reduces the size of our footprint and allows us to adapt to changes and upgrades faster.”



The ICC, a new organization established as part of several Department of the Air Force re-optimization initiatives, aims to accelerate force modernization efforts against evolving global threats. The ICC will bring in the requirements experts from the Air Force Major Commands, paired with the operators who need the equipment, to define and prioritize what the Air Force is going to need to be successful in the future. These capability development teams will be focused on mission threads versus the historical core function approach.



“We haven't necessarily asked the central question, ‘In order to do what?’” said Allvin, referring to the way the DAF has operated in the past. “‘How do I connect this part of the Air Force with the next part?’ If you ask that question, you find yourself optimizing for capabilities that can really serve our Air Force.”



By fostering a culture of collaboration and shared resources, the ICC is poised to enhance efficiency and responsiveness in mission execution. It will work alongside AFMC’s newly established Integrated Development Office, which will determine the feasibility of the requirements generated by the ICC.



“When the ICC comes up with ideas, we're going to depend upon the IDO and the apparatus within Air Force Materiel Command to determine the technical feasibility and the ability to execute the force design priorities,” said Allvin.



Allvin pointed to the importance of leveraging advanced technologies and data-driven decision-making to optimize performance. As the Air Force seeks to maintain its strategic edge, he called for a commitment to continual learning and adaptability within the ranks. This approach is essential for cultivating a resilient force capable of meeting the demands of modern warfare.



“In order to have to an effective Integrated Capabilities Command, we're not just going to hire a bunch of bureaucrats off the street,” said Allvin. “We're taking the rock stars that are in the [Major Commands]. We're taking the operational warfighter’s voice and having them in the room talking to each other and saying, ‘What about this? What about that?’ That's how you build a single, integrated force design, with capabilities that are prioritized and that make sense.”



Allvin articulated his vision for a future where integration not only enhances operational capabilities, but also strengthens partnerships within the broader defense community. He encouraged leaders to embrace innovative thinking and to prioritize initiatives that foster a unified command structure.



“Regarding Great Power Competition, I'm more convinced than ever that we're on the right path and I am excited about the critical work you are all doing,” said Allvin.