$59.6 M BOS Contract Option Awarded for Camp Lemonnier, Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a $59.6 million modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Oct. 31 to Kellogg Brown & Root Services, Inc., for Base Operations Support (BOS) services at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti.



The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $533.1 million.



“Overall, Base Operating Service contracts are essential to the success of military operations," NAVFAC EURAFCENT Director of Public Works Juan Jimenez Arocho said. "BOS contracts include services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, transportation and many other services that keep the installation operating on a daily basis"



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed in this contract includes for all management and administration; security, fire and emergency; air operations; ordnance; material management and supply; facilities management and investment; pest control; integrated solid waste; pavement clearance; utilities; base support vehicles and equipment; morale, welfare and recreation support; galley; unaccompanied housing; custodial; grounds maintenance and landscaping; and environmental services to provide base operation support services.



The base contract was awarded on Aug. 16, 2017, to Kellogg Brown & Root Services, Inc., as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures. This option year seven period will be executed from Nov. 20, 2024, to Nov. 19, 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at CLDJ, and Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC EURAFCENT manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,200 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.