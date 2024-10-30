Chief Master Sergeant Shaune Simonson retires from the 179th Cyberspace Wing

The 179th Cyberspace Wing held a retirement ceremony for Chief Master Sergeant Shaune Simonson on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Mansfield Lahm Air National Guard Base.

Chief Simonson served in the U.S. Military for 23 years. He spent 17 of those years at the 179CW. 1 year at the 121st Rickenbacker Air Refueling Wing and 5 years active duty in the Marine Corps.

“Words can not express my appreciation for what the military has done,” Said Chief Simonson, “I was just a young 20 year old needing a change in my life in 1996 when I joined the Marines.”

After Chief Simonson spent 5 years active duty in the Marine Corps he took a break in service, but began to desperately miss the family and camaraderie of serving in the military and decided to join the Ohio Air National Guard.

“I joined the guard in 2006 and found my new military family that has given me more than I could have ever imagined.”

Following 17 years of dedicated service at the 179CW Chief Simonson retired. He was joined by a plethora of family members, service members, and friends to share this day with him.

